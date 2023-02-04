ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

yourdailylocal.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Girard at Eisenhower Girls Hoops Monday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Girard at Eisenhower girls’ basketball game on Monday, Feb. 6. Brian Hagbeg and Kris Bunk will have the call from Russell. The game will be available on YourDailyLocal.com as well as all of the YDL Social media...
GIRARD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Watch Live: Girard at Eisenhower Girls’ Basketball

RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Girard travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 Region 3 girls’ basketball matchup. Kris Bunk and Brian Hagberg are on the call from Eisenhower High School. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
GIRARD, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP MEN FACE TOUGH TEST ON THE ROAD IN ERIE TONIGHT

The IUP men’s basketball team is 22-0 heading into tonight’s game at Mercyhurst and they’ve won 33 regular season games in a row dating back to last year. They are also the top-ranked Division Two team in the nation and are number one in the PSAC West at 16-0, but they will be facing the number two team in the West, and Mercyhurst is well-rested after not playing on Saturday.
INDIANA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio

A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. 
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTAJ

DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
DUBOIS, PA
YourErie

Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County 7-Day Weather Forecast for Feb. 6, 2023

WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Today: Patchy rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA

Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
WARREN, OH
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest

FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
MARIENVILLE, PA

