yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Girard at Eisenhower Girls Hoops Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Girard at Eisenhower girls’ basketball game on Monday, Feb. 6. Brian Hagbeg and Kris Bunk will have the call from Russell. The game will be available on YourDailyLocal.com as well as all of the YDL Social media...
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Junior High Boys Power Past Cambridge Springs, Into League Championship Game
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. – The Eisenhower junior high boys basketball team powered past Cambridge Springs, 53-23 to advance to the French Valley Creek League championship game. Austin Hanson poured in 28 points in the win for the Knights, while Will Mandeville had 20 and Carson Sobkowski five. With the...
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Girard at Eisenhower Girls’ Basketball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Girard travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 Region 3 girls’ basketball matchup. Kris Bunk and Brian Hagberg are on the call from Eisenhower High School. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
wccsradio.com
IUP MEN FACE TOUGH TEST ON THE ROAD IN ERIE TONIGHT
The IUP men’s basketball team is 22-0 heading into tonight’s game at Mercyhurst and they’ve won 33 regular season games in a row dating back to last year. They are also the top-ranked Division Two team in the nation and are number one in the PSAC West at 16-0, but they will be facing the number two team in the West, and Mercyhurst is well-rested after not playing on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars Area basketball coach describes scene when gunman reported outside school
The high school basketball gym had been packed for a game that took three overtimes to decide. After passing through a handshake line, the visiting South Fayette and the home Mars Area boys varsity teams headed downstairs to their locker rooms. It had been an near-ideal Friday night high school...
Woman killed while crossing road from store in Butler Township
An 84-year-old woman was killed while attempting to cross a road Saturday in Butler County.
Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio
DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Weather Forecast for Feb. 6, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Today: Patchy rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA
Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
explore venango
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
explore venango
Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Cranberry Twp. Domestic Dispute, Stolen Vehicle in Emlenton Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Domestic Dispute in Cranberry Twp. Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a domestic dispute that occurred last month in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police said the incident happened January 8 around 11:36 a.m. at...
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
Man shot in Butler County overnight, hospitalized
A man was shot in Butler overnight. Police said a neighbor told officers there was yelling and then a single shot fired on West New Castle Street around 2:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found the 43-year-old shot once through the shoulder. Police
wtae.com
Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler
BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest
FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
