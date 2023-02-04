The IUP men’s basketball team is 22-0 heading into tonight’s game at Mercyhurst and they’ve won 33 regular season games in a row dating back to last year. They are also the top-ranked Division Two team in the nation and are number one in the PSAC West at 16-0, but they will be facing the number two team in the West, and Mercyhurst is well-rested after not playing on Saturday.

INDIANA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO