ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill From Hawaiian Space Force Facility

Roughly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of a Space Force Surveillance Complex in Maui earlier this week. The facility is located at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park. The Star Advertiser reports that the U.S. Space Force has yet to determine the cause of the incident. “Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off,” a spokesperson for the government said.
HAWAII STATE
Prateek Dasgupta

Dinosaur-Era Endangered Fish Washes Up on East Coast Shore

Assateague Island, a 37-mile strip of land along the coast of Maryland and Virginia, was the site of a rare discovery when a dead Atlantic sturgeon washed up on its shore. The fish was spotted by a photographer and naturalist Allen Sklar, who has been visiting the island for 27 years and has only seen two dead sturgeons in that time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy