A stranded elderly couple in Hawaii had no spare tire nor cell service. 'A guardian angel' saved the day.
“We can never express how grateful we are for his kindness,” wrote Sheila Kane, 78, in a letter to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Will Hawaii tourists have to pay a 'green fee' to go to the beach? There is growing local support.
Advocates continue the push for a law that would charge a $50 "green fee" to tourists for visiting natural resources as a way to manage tourism.
700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill From Hawaiian Space Force Facility
Roughly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of a Space Force Surveillance Complex in Maui earlier this week. The facility is located at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park. The Star Advertiser reports that the U.S. Space Force has yet to determine the cause of the incident. “Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off,” a spokesperson for the government said.
Dinosaur-Era Endangered Fish Washes Up on East Coast Shore
Assateague Island, a 37-mile strip of land along the coast of Maryland and Virginia, was the site of a rare discovery when a dead Atlantic sturgeon washed up on its shore. The fish was spotted by a photographer and naturalist Allen Sklar, who has been visiting the island for 27 years and has only seen two dead sturgeons in that time.
