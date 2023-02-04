ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event

Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
BURLINGTON, NC
Anne Horton Adams

Anne Horton Adams of Dry Fork, Virginia passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. Anne was born in Derby, Virginia in her family home to Ambrose Joshua and Margaret Carrier Horton on Valentine’s Day, 1932. Anne and her sister Catherine grew up in Derby, hunting, fishing and otherwise enjoying the outdoors with their father. She graduated from Appalachia High School, where she starred in basketball, before going on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in general science and education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia.
DRY FORK, VA
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia

Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
DANVILLE, VA
Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day party coming to Roanoke with Salsa Noke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun Valentine’s Day-themed event is headed to Roanoke Saturday. February 11 is the date for the Red, White and Pink Party with Salsa Noke. ·Kristin Hodges with Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Edgar Ornelas and Erin Wynd with Salsa Noke stopped by 7@four to tell us about the event, set for February 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Fishburn Mansion.
ROANOKE, VA
Chatham 5K announces donations

The 2022 Chatham Sartomer Arkema 5K and one mile fun run raised $9,403, with proceeds benefiting local organizations. The Chatham Rescue Squad and Volunteer Fire Department each received $3,134.65 as primary recipients, according to organizer Bill Wiebking. Other recipients included Chatham Elementary School ($889.61); Gretna High School cross country ($608.74); Chatham High School JROTC ($268.77); Tunstall High School JROTC ($250.77); Grace A Lot ($232.59); Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank ($202.81); Hargrave Military Academy ($143.25); Chatham High School ($107.20); Chatham Middle School ($107.20); Dan River High School ($107.20); God's Pit Crew ($107.20) and Hargrave Aquatics ($107.20).
CHATHAM, VA
Free heart checks available at MinuteClinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is American Heart Month, and that can be a great time to check in with your health. MinuteClinics across Virginia are offering free heart health screenings in partnership with the American Heart Association. Those screenings include checking your blood pressure and cholesterol. Many people may...
ROANOKE, VA
Pizza: What's the best frozen pie out there?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a pizza in your freezer? If you answered yes, you are not alone. And according to a recent survey, most people who eat frozen pizza say the taste has gotten better. But can any of them stand up to that fresh-from-the-oven pizza shop flavor? That’s where Consumer Reports comes in, with new reviews revealing which frozen pizzas won’t disappoint.
GREENSBORO, NC
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia

Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
CAVE SPRING, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side

Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
ROANOKE, VA
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

