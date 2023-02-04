Read full article on original website
Related
Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
Big Spring PD makes arrest in YMCA shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The investigation into a shooting last week outside the YMCA is on-going, but Big Spring PD said it has arrested one person involved. The teen, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on February 3 and remained in the custody of the Howard County Juvenile Probation office as of […]
Another teen arrested in Big Spring shooting investigation
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested another teen, 15, in connection with last week’s shooting at the YMCA. The teen, who was not identified by name, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. on February 6. He’s also been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Another teen, who also was […]
Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
Driver arrested after crashing into house
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury. According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight […]
UPDATE: Two wanted teens arrested in YMCA shooting, one still at large
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Big Spring Police Department said it arrested two wanted teens this afternoon around 3:45 p.m. Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a home in the 1200 block of E. 17th. They have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Dijuan Ausbie is still at […]
fox34.com
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
Odessa Police Chief discusses newly reopened cold case
ODESSA, Texas — In December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. But decades later the case was investigated again and questions were raised about the guilt of the man originally arrested and convicted for the crime.
Midland Police Department discusses handling of unidentified teen's DNA
MIDLAND, Texas — There have been updates throughout the week regarding the unidentified teen found all alone in Midland, including that his DNA would be tested to try and find out who he is and if he has any family. It was the Crime Scene Unit with the Midland...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
Midland County warns residents about scam calls regarding warrants
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County is warning residents about scam phone calls circulating in the area. These fake calls tell the person they have an arrest warrant, have failed to appear for jury duty or some other situation where the victim is in trouble. They are then told they...
cbs7.com
Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters. Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years. Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own...
MCSO warns of phone scam
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of fraudulent calls about arrest warrants. Those involved in the scam calls are accused of telling the victim that he or she missed a court appearance, and is facing arrest, which can be deferred if a payment is made. According to MCSO, […]
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue. According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
Big Spring PD investigating shooting at YMCA
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting at the YMCA that left one person injured. According to a news release, around 4:15 p.m. on February 2, officers responded to the YMCA at 800 S Owens to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim with a […]
MPD investigating a theft at HEB
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
MPD looking for man accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
Ector County Health Department to hold vaccination clinic and resource fair
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department will be holding a vaccine clinic and resource fair on both February 9 and 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Information that will be available at the resource fair includes workforce, insurance, dental care, and other informational resources. There...
Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder. However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
Comments / 0