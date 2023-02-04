ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Gunman caught on video wildly shooting up NYC jewelry store

Chilling video shows a gunman wildly shooting up a Brooklyn jewelry store, wounding a worker, during a brazen broad-daylight robbery over the weekend. The suspect walked up to the A&M Jewelry store on Fifth Avenue near 48th Street in Sunset Park just before 2 p.m. Sunday and began firing as he stood in the open doorway demanding money, according to the NYPD and the footage it released Monday.  One bullet grazed a 24-year-old male worker in the torso, cops said.  A shot then appeared to ricochet back toward the suspect, and he bolted out the door without taking anything, according to police and the video.  The worker was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he is listed in stable condition. Police are still looking for the shooter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Two teen students, 19 and 17, shot near NYC high school

Two teenage students were shot by a masked gunman outside a Williamsburg housing complex near their Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-girl, took bullets around 3 p.m. in front of the housing complex at 200 Maujer St. between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street, police said.  The shots rang out about a block from their school campus, which involves East Williamsburg Scholars Academy and the Progressive High School for Professional Careers, police sources said. The male victim was grazed in the head, and the female victim was shot in the stomach, police said. They are both hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD said. The shooter — described as a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cop charged with assault, menacing

NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man who attacked beloved 90-year-old East Village candy store owner arrested: police

An ex-con described as “next level crazy” has been apprehended for an ugly beatdown of a beloved, 90-year-old East Village candy store owner, police said Saturday. Luis Perozo, 39, was charged with assault after he was grabbed up by cops late Friday, NYPD officials said. Perozo was wanted for attacking Ray Alvarez, who has owned Ray’s Candy Store on Avenue A since 1974. Alvarez was left with a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Shot off-duty cop’s brother-in-law returned fire during botched NYC robbery: sources

New details emerged Sunday in the robbery that left an off-duty NYPD cop clinging to life, including how the victim’s relative pulled the ailing officer’s gun from his holster to return fire, police sources said. Cops are still hunting the gunman, who critically wounded the officer in a Facebook Marketplace ambush in Brooklyn on Saturday evening — a horror caught on video, sources said. The cop, a 26-year-old father of two, arrived at the East New York address with his brother-in-law around 7 p.m., hoping to buy a Honda Pilot that had been listed on the online site, sources said.  The pair, who had about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
BRONX, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Presumed Dead Wakes Up at Funeral Home

I can't think of something scarier that could happen to you. It turns out this is more common than you think. I've been watching way too many scary movies because a zombies was the first thing I thought about. Of course the notion of a person coming back from the dead craving brains is utterly ridiculous. However, it isn't crazy to think that someone could come back from the dead. We've heard of people coming back to life after life. One of the most famous cases involved Nikki Sixx from Motely Crue. Medical technology can do some amazing things these days. We often here about people who are clinically dead and are resuscitated later by hospital staff. Some don't remember much but others have bizarre stories about what they claimed to see on the other side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy