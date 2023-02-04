I can't think of something scarier that could happen to you. It turns out this is more common than you think. I've been watching way too many scary movies because a zombies was the first thing I thought about. Of course the notion of a person coming back from the dead craving brains is utterly ridiculous. However, it isn't crazy to think that someone could come back from the dead. We've heard of people coming back to life after life. One of the most famous cases involved Nikki Sixx from Motely Crue. Medical technology can do some amazing things these days. We often here about people who are clinically dead and are resuscitated later by hospital staff. Some don't remember much but others have bizarre stories about what they claimed to see on the other side.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO