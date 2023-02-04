Read full article on original website
Fed-up mom flees NYC after 4-year-old son was sucker-punched
Rafaela Rivera told 'Fox & Friends' about her experience with moving to South Carolina after fleeing crime-ridden New York City where her son was sucker-punched last year.
Gunman caught on video wildly shooting up NYC jewelry store
Chilling video shows a gunman wildly shooting up a Brooklyn jewelry store, wounding a worker, during a brazen broad-daylight robbery over the weekend. The suspect walked up to the A&M Jewelry store on Fifth Avenue near 48th Street in Sunset Park just before 2 p.m. Sunday and began firing as he stood in the open doorway demanding money, according to the NYPD and the footage it released Monday. One bullet grazed a 24-year-old male worker in the torso, cops said. A shot then appeared to ricochet back toward the suspect, and he bolted out the door without taking anything, according to police and the video. The worker was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he is listed in stable condition. Police are still looking for the shooter.
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Person of Interest in Custody as Shot NYPD Cop, 26-Year-Old Dad of 2, Clings to Life
A person of interest wanted in Saturday night's botched car robbery that left an off-duty NYPD officer in grave condition, fighting for his life, is in police custody, multiple law enforcement sources told News 4. The development came Monday, two days after the 26-year-old officer was shot in the head...
fox5ny.com
Person of interest in custody in shooting of off-duty NYPD cop: Sources
NEW YORK - Sources have told FOX 5 NY that a person of interest has been arrested in connection to the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn on Saturday night. The person, a 38-year-old man, was arrested in Rockland County where he was allegedly hiding out in a hotel.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Bronx: An Alleged 15-year old teenager is Suspected of Getting Involved of Death of a 27-year old man.
A Bronx fire last week claimed the life of a 27-year-old man and left another covered in serious burns. The man was seen sliding from the roof of the building in an attempt to escape the house fire. Authorities continue to search for a woman who may have had a...
Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
Two teen students, 19 and 17, shot near NYC high school
Two teenage students were shot by a masked gunman outside a Williamsburg housing complex near their Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-girl, took bullets around 3 p.m. in front of the housing complex at 200 Maujer St. between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street, police said. The shots rang out about a block from their school campus, which involves East Williamsburg Scholars Academy and the Progressive High School for Professional Careers, police sources said. The male victim was grazed in the head, and the female victim was shot in the stomach, police said. They are both hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD said. The shooter — described as a...
Robbery crew threatens Brooklyn store workers, 1 punched in face: police
A group threatened workers in two separate Brooklyn convenience store robberies on the same night last week, police said Sunday.
Suspect in custody in Brooklyn shooting of off-duty NYPD officer: sources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took a suspect into custody on Monday in the Saturday shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer, sources said. The man, who’s in his 40s, was taken into custody by the Regional Fugitive Task Force after a widespread manhunt. The man was found at a hotel in Spring Valley. The man […]
New York City police arrest 15-year-old girl in connection to deadly Bronx fire: police
The New York City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder and arson for her alleged involvement in a deadly fire in the Bronx last week.
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who attacked beloved 90-year-old East Village candy store owner arrested: police
An ex-con described as “next level crazy” has been apprehended for an ugly beatdown of a beloved, 90-year-old East Village candy store owner, police said Saturday. Luis Perozo, 39, was charged with assault after he was grabbed up by cops late Friday, NYPD officials said. Perozo was wanted for attacking Ray Alvarez, who has owned Ray’s Candy Store on Avenue A since 1974. Alvarez was left with a ...
Shot off-duty cop’s brother-in-law returned fire during botched NYC robbery: sources
New details emerged Sunday in the robbery that left an off-duty NYPD cop clinging to life, including how the victim’s relative pulled the ailing officer’s gun from his holster to return fire, police sources said. Cops are still hunting the gunman, who critically wounded the officer in a Facebook Marketplace ambush in Brooklyn on Saturday evening — a horror caught on video, sources said. The cop, a 26-year-old father of two, arrived at the East New York address with his brother-in-law around 7 p.m., hoping to buy a Honda Pilot that had been listed on the online site, sources said. The pair, who had about...
Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
2 teenagers shot in Brooklyn, expected to survive
A Google Maps view of the scene where two teenagers were shot on Monday. The boy suffered a graze wound to the head and the girl was shot in the abdomen [ more › ]
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
Man survives being shot twice in Queens; shooter at large
A 29-year-old man survived being shot twice in Queens Sunday morning, police said.
New York Woman Presumed Dead Wakes Up at Funeral Home
I can't think of something scarier that could happen to you. It turns out this is more common than you think. I've been watching way too many scary movies because a zombies was the first thing I thought about. Of course the notion of a person coming back from the dead craving brains is utterly ridiculous. However, it isn't crazy to think that someone could come back from the dead. We've heard of people coming back to life after life. One of the most famous cases involved Nikki Sixx from Motely Crue. Medical technology can do some amazing things these days. We often here about people who are clinically dead and are resuscitated later by hospital staff. Some don't remember much but others have bizarre stories about what they claimed to see on the other side.
