Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its DemiseAsh JurbergWest Melbourne, FL
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonMelbourne, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Related
Florida woman wins $1M off $20 lottery ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman is going home a millionaire after she claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. […]
Winning Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix; $747 million jackpot still up for grabs
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot rose once more to $747 million Saturday night after the Feb. 4 drawing still had no jackpot winner. The winning numbers for the 33rd drawing since November 2022 were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, and Powerball 10. However, while there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball website said […]
wild941.com
Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified
Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
Florida Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize After Stop At Circle K
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Chuwee Gaiwan, of Palm Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on September 28, 2022, at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The winning POWERBALL ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
Time to cash in running out for 8 Florida Lottery games
Scratch-off tickets are a popular option for those who play the Florida Lottery in hopes of winning extra cash or even a fortune, if they're lucky.
Brevard County woman claims $2 million Powerball prize
A Brevard County woman claimed a $2 million Powerball prize on Friday.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Missing, endangered Marion County girl, 14, could be in Orlando area
Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen.
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?
FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported
Human remains were found in Okeechobee County on Saturday, not far from where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin dropped off a passenger before he vanished on Monday.
fox35orlando.com
Where is Harriet? M15 continues caring for two eaglets while mother has not been seen in days
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Harriet, the famous mother eagle of southwest Florida, has yet to return to the nest where her two eaglets reside with M15. The father eagle has since adjusted his habits rather quickly in order to take care of the baby eagles. Harriet has not been...
fox35orlando.com
Downtown Orlando residents say street racing is getting out of control
ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando residents are not happy about hearing loud street racing while they are trying to sleep. It's a quiet night, but over the weekend neighbors said a major intersection was blocked as a group of street racers took over the road. "Sounded like they were racing, full-blown like you’re at NASCAR they were cranking it," said Joe Gibson.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
fox35orlando.com
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
Comments / 0