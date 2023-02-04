Local residents Kathy and Steve Boerigter recounted their 5,051-mile tandem bike ride across America where they discovered generosity and grace along the way, during a community talk on Jan. 23 at Fuller Lodge. At the conclusion of their talk, the Boerigter’s presented a $5,051 check to the Los Alamos Community Foundation and United Way of Northern New Mexico. Their check represents $1 for each mile they traveled from the Olympic Peninsula to Key West. The Boerigters had challenged the community to raise a matching amount and the community responded in kind. The LACF and UWNNM thanked the Boerigters for their support and their fun, informative presentation. Pictured are, from left, Steve Laurent, Executive Director of LACF, Kathy Boerigter, Chris Perez, UWNNM Intern, Jonnea Trujillo, United Way Intern; Steve Boerigter and Monica Griego, Executive Director, UWNNM.

