Los Alamos Libraries Present Special Program On New Mexico’s Unique Acequia Heritage
Join Los Alamos County Libraries in person and via Zoom to discuss the New Mexico acequia culture and history. Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County Libraries will host a special sneak-peak program on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. live on Zoom. Enrique Lamadrid and Jose Rivera, editors of the soon-to-be-published book, Water for the People: The Acequia Heritage of New Mexico in a Global Context, discuss this compilation of 25 essays by world-renowned acequia scholars.
Los Alamos Teen Center Holds Annual Valentine Blood Drive Saturday, Feb. 11
The Los Alamos Teen Center’s Youth Mobilizers are back with their 3rd Annual Valentines themed blood drive. Please join them on Saturday, Feb, 11 from 2-6pm to give the gift of life to others. Blood supplies remain at critically low levels. The Teen Center is calling on you to help save lives. To show their gratitude, Valentine’s Day goody bags will be given to all donors. Please register at https://donors.vitalant.org Sponsor Code: LATeen.
Local Author And Educator Mike Katko Discusses His New Book With Rotarians
Mike Katko speaks about his latest book ‘Big Medicine Pretty Water’ at the January 24 meeting of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Photo by Linda Hull. Mike Katko, local author, educator, and businessman, spoke at the Rotary Club of Los Alamos on January 24 introducing yet another engaged audience to his new book, Big Medicine Pretty Water, historical fiction that features a Native American heroine in the Southwest during the years of Prohibition.
Calling All DIYers: Los Alamos Makers Open House Feb 21
People of all ages work on projects at Los Alamos Makers at 3540 Orange Street. Courtesy photos. Students learn coding and programming in free sessions at Los Alamos Makers. Courtesy photo. The exterior of the Los Alamos Makers location at 3540 Orange Street. Courtesy photo. LOS ALAMOS MAKRES NEW RELEASE.
Los Alamos Historical Announces Bus Tour To Trinity Site Mar. 31- April 1
The historic Trinity Site where the first man-made atomic blast was conducted. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos Historical Society is pleased to invite members and non-members to join its unique bus tour to the historic site of the first man-made atomic blast., Trinity Site, March 31-April 1, 2023. Located within...
Steve & Kathy Boerigter Donate $5,051 Raised By Tandem Bike Ride Across America To LACF And UWNNM
Local residents Kathy and Steve Boerigter recounted their 5,051-mile tandem bike ride across America where they discovered generosity and grace along the way, during a community talk on Jan. 23 at Fuller Lodge. At the conclusion of their talk, the Boerigter’s presented a $5,051 check to the Los Alamos Community Foundation and United Way of Northern New Mexico. Their check represents $1 for each mile they traveled from the Olympic Peninsula to Key West. The Boerigters had challenged the community to raise a matching amount and the community responded in kind. The LACF and UWNNM thanked the Boerigters for their support and their fun, informative presentation. Pictured are, from left, Steve Laurent, Executive Director of LACF, Kathy Boerigter, Chris Perez, UWNNM Intern, Jonnea Trujillo, United Way Intern; Steve Boerigter and Monica Griego, Executive Director, UWNNM.
Boots N Bridles 4-H Club Thanks Community For Support Of Fundraiser
Boots N Bridles 4-H Club members with families and friends. Courtesy photo. Boot N Bridles 4-H club would like to thank the community for all your support for our bingo fundraiser. We had a wonderful turnout and everyone had so much fun. Your support for our youth was outstanding. We would like to especially thank our donors and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church that made it possible to have great prizes and a lot of fun. Thank you to the following businesses:
Taos Winter Sports Team Competes In Slalom Ski Race At Snowbowl Mountain
Hirotaka Mertes (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) celebrates his victory on the top of the podium competing for the Los Alamos Ski Team. Sasho McDowell (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) earning the 3rd place finish on the podium competing for the Taos Winter Sports Team at Snowbowl Mountain on Sunday February 5, 2023. Courtesy photo.
The Layers Of Los Alamos
The Layers of Los Alamos. A recent late morning capture from Anniversary Trailhead Parking Area. Photo by Terrance Haanen. See more of his photos at http://terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook at thbehindthelens No need for an @ before the facebook link.
County: COVID Community Newsletter For Feb. 3 Now Available On-Line
President Biden announces the end to the twin emergency declarations, WHO discusses the pandemic at a ‘transition point’ and CDC launches a COVID-19 free testing locator site – read about these headlines and get an update on the status of COVID-19 in Los Alamos County in this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter – click here: https://conta.cc/3Y16FMn. Courtesy LAC.
E-Biking Up The Hill
It’s commonly held that there isn’t any reasonable bicycle route from White Rock to LA, at least if you don’t have Pajarito Road access. This has come up in the Transportation Board so often I decided to give it a try; nothing illustrates a problem better than experience. And to see if it was practical for less-than-athletic bike riders, I decided to use my longer-range eBike.
Two New LAPD Officers Sworn In Friday At Los Alamos Justice Center
Pictured following the swearing in ceremony for Los Alamos Police Department newest officers, are from left, Cmdr James Rodriguez, Ofc. Robert Desatoff, Corp. Kyle Gonzales, Chief Dino Sgambellone and Cmdr. Daniel Roberts. Photo Courtesy LAPD. Los Alamos Magistrate Judge Catherine Taylor administers the oath of office to LAPD Corp. Kyle...
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
Rodger Michael Guerra, 46, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on Magistrate and Municipal Court warrants. Kayla Ashley Martinez, 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Christopher Michael Campbell, 22, of Los Alamos was arrested January 28 and charged with driving with...
