Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
New York Post

Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private

In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
NASDAQ

Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Benzinga

Former Hedge Fund Manager Lists 3 Reasons Berkshire Hathaway Has 'Everything We Look For In A Stock'

Investment expert and former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, current president and CEO of Empire Financial Research, presented his bullish thesis on Warren Buffett holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) at Guy Spier's VALUEx conference in Klosters, Switzerland last week. In the presentation, Tilson explained why Berkshire has all three things he looks for in a stock: safety, value and healthy growth.
Business Insider

The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling

During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
NASDAQ

Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS). This represents 7.15% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.16MM shares and 8.35% of the company, a...
NASDAQ

Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS). This represents 5.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 2.60% of the company, an increase...
The Associated Press

Japan’s SoftBank logs $5.9B loss as tech investments tumble

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese investor SoftBank Group reported Tuesday that it sank into a deep loss for the October-December quarter, slammed by the global plunge in technology shares. SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a 783 billion yen ($5.9 billion) loss for the fiscal third quarter, a reversal from the...
defenseworld.net

LSV Asset Management Sells 14,480 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Parke Bancorp worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Motley Fool

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

Taiwan Semiconductor recently had a disappointing earnings report. Apple maintains it will be TSM's biggest customer at its new Arizona facilities. The two plants will be coming online in 2024 and 2026. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
ARIZONA STATE

