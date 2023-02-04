Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private
In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
Activist investor Ryan Cohen is building a big stake in Nordstrom, report says. The retailer's stock has surged 34% on the news.
The Chewy cofounder and GameStop chairman is one of the department-store chain's largest non-family shareholders already, The Wall Street Journal reported.
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Former Hedge Fund Manager Lists 3 Reasons Berkshire Hathaway Has 'Everything We Look For In A Stock'
Investment expert and former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, current president and CEO of Empire Financial Research, presented his bullish thesis on Warren Buffett holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) at Guy Spier's VALUEx conference in Klosters, Switzerland last week. In the presentation, Tilson explained why Berkshire has all three things he looks for in a stock: safety, value and healthy growth.
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
Business Insider
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
Capital One Just Saw a Spike in Loan Losses. Should Investors Be Worried?
Loan losses and delinquencies for the banking giant rose significantly in the fourth quarter.
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
Renewed U.S. junk bond rally ignites hope for more stuck buyout debt
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Banks are hoping to quicken the pace of offloading at least some of the billions of dollars of leveraged buyout debt stuck on their balance sheets since last year, on a renewed rally in U.S. junk bonds after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's more dovish-than-expected comments this week.
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS). This represents 7.15% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.16MM shares and 8.35% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in ExlService Holdings (EXLS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS). This represents 5.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 2.60% of the company, an increase...
Japan’s SoftBank logs $5.9B loss as tech investments tumble
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese investor SoftBank Group reported Tuesday that it sank into a deep loss for the October-December quarter, slammed by the global plunge in technology shares. SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a 783 billion yen ($5.9 billion) loss for the fiscal third quarter, a reversal from the...
defenseworld.net
LSV Asset Management Sells 14,480 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)
LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Parke Bancorp worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AI startup Cohere in talks to raise funding at $6 billion plus valuation -sources
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that could value the startup at more than $6 billion, sources told Reuters, in the latest sign of the investment frenzy around generative AI.
C3.ai extends its year-to-date rally to 176% after buzz around ChatGPT drives investor interest in artificial intelligence
Shares of C3.ai soared as much as 19% on Monday despite a down day for broader markets and no company-specific news. The artificial intelligence company has extended its year-to-date gain to 176%, adding $1.9 billion in market value. The surge higher in C3.ai comes after ChatGPT sparked a flood of...
Dell Technologies Stock Lower As PC Maker Plans 6,650 Layoffs
Dell is planning big job cuts as PC market conditions “continue to erode with an uncertain future”.
Motley Fool
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today
Taiwan Semiconductor recently had a disappointing earnings report. Apple maintains it will be TSM's biggest customer at its new Arizona facilities. The two plants will be coming online in 2024 and 2026. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
