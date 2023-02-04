ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas are biased against older workers

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
Reuters

Amazon still grasping for success with supermarkets, CEO says

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the online retailer long feared to disrupt the grocery sector, believes it has fallen short. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Thursday, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call.
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco

Amazon and Costco are seeing similar slowdowns in sales growth. Amazon runs a wider array of businesses, and its performance is more variable. Costco is more reliable, but it may not offer the same growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CNBC

National Enquirer sold to group that includes indicted ex-MoviePass chairman

The National Enquirer, the tabloid at the center of many controversies involving Donald Trump, will be sold. The tabloid will be bought by a group that includes a company founded by Theodore Farnsworth, the indicted ex-chairman of MoviePass. The sale also includes tabloid brands the Globe and the National Examiner.
CNBC

Amazon scales back cargo flying as demand cools, contractor says

Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. "Both companies are adjusting their ground and air distribution...
ETOnline.com

Best Buy Has Early Presidents Day Deals With Big Tech Savings from Apple, Dyson, Beats and More

Presidents Day 2023 is just around the corner and online shoppers know the long weekend is a prime opportunity to save big on electronics and large appliances. Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings with early Presidents Day deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and TVs to watch the Super Bowl. With hundreds of early Presidents Day deals, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Bose, Beats and Sony.

