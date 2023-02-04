Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy just joined the company's earnings call for the first time ever and shared 4 of his top priorities: 'Each era is different'
There's been recent chatter internally about founder Jeff Bezos potentially returning as CEO, after Amazon's stock plunged in 2022.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
‘Hush trips’ are the next big trend your worker won’t tell you about. But that doesn’t mean bosses should crack down
Being a digital nomad requires commitment. A hush trip offers a compromise.
investing.com
Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas are biased against older workers
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher...
How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers
The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
CNBC
This 35-year-old mom built a side hustle that brings in $240,000 a month: ‘I only work 4 hours a day now’
In 2008, I started a photography side hustle from my dorm room. My goal was to become a professional photographer. It wasn't easy, especially at the height of the recession, but I'm glad I never gave up. Today, at 35, I'm a self-made millionaire and run a wedding photography and...
Amazon still grasping for success with supermarkets, CEO says
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the online retailer long feared to disrupt the grocery sector, believes it has fallen short. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Thursday, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco
Amazon and Costco are seeing similar slowdowns in sales growth. Amazon runs a wider array of businesses, and its performance is more variable. Costco is more reliable, but it may not offer the same growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Dell cuts 6,600 jobs as it becomes latest tech company to lay off workers
More job cuts are hitting the tech world. This time it’s Dell that is slashing employees.
CNBC
How the end of Netflix password sharing will change the way families watch, especially the ones with college-age children
The streaming entertainment giant's long-awaited attempt to limit password sharing is coming by March. While details have been closely guarded, an FAQ page update this week, since deleted by Netflix, suggested how it plans to identify account sharing abuse. College kids' use of families' at-home logins may be among the...
CNBC
A prominent UK cybersecurity stock is under attack from short sellers. Here's what you need to know
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace was last week targeted in a short seller report from New York-based asset manager Quintessential Capital Management. QCM said it found alleged flaws in Darktrace's accounting and raised concerns over its connections to Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon facing U.S. criminal fraud charges. In response, Darktrace CEO...
CNBC
National Enquirer sold to group that includes indicted ex-MoviePass chairman
The National Enquirer, the tabloid at the center of many controversies involving Donald Trump, will be sold. The tabloid will be bought by a group that includes a company founded by Theodore Farnsworth, the indicted ex-chairman of MoviePass. The sale also includes tabloid brands the Globe and the National Examiner.
Sam's Club Cut to Popular Costco Food Deal Fuels Viral Debate
The big-box food retailer's historic hot dog combo price cut continues to fuel online debate.
CNBC
Amazon scales back cargo flying as demand cools, contractor says
Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. "Both companies are adjusting their ground and air distribution...
What Bill Gates and Steve Jobs Taught Me About Getting to Know Your Customers
Despite the push toward chatbots and technology-driven customer service, nothing can replace determining what your customers want through personal social interaction.
CNBC
London’s rental market is in crisis. Here’s why and how renters are struggling
Stories about soaring rents and the search for a new place to live taking months are all too common in London right now. The city's rental market is in crisis, and renters are facing the consequences. One of them is Daniel Lloyd, who lives with his flatmate in southwest London....
CNBC
This college dropout sold his first company for six figures at 21. Here's his recipe for success
When Kevin Kim dropped out of college at 21 to become an entrepreneur, it seemed like a huge gamble. "My mum cried a little," Kim, now 33, said with a laugh. But his confidence was not unfounded. Kim had just sold his first company — which he started when he was just 18 — for "six figures."
CNBC
Defensive stocks are having their day in the sun — listen to the 'Homestretch'
WHY YOU SHOULD BUY PEPSICO. SUPPLY IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN. HUMANA HAD A GOOD THIRD QUARTER. >> WE HAD TWO PRICE TARGET CUTS. IT HASN'T REALLY HAPPENED YET. IT APPROVED BY THE INSURERS. SO LET'S JUST KEEP TRACK OF THE. FACT THAT WE GOT REACTION WRONG. AND YOU SEE...
ETOnline.com
Best Buy Has Early Presidents Day Deals With Big Tech Savings from Apple, Dyson, Beats and More
Presidents Day 2023 is just around the corner and online shoppers know the long weekend is a prime opportunity to save big on electronics and large appliances. Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings with early Presidents Day deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and TVs to watch the Super Bowl. With hundreds of early Presidents Day deals, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Bose, Beats and Sony.
Comments / 0