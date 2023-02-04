ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mental health services for AAPI community in SF

By Dan Kerman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5sPH_0kcTtqUZ00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Providing and expanding mental health services for the AAPI community was the focus of a gathering Friday in San Francisco's Richmond District.

Acknowledging the recent massacres in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park as well as the surge of hate attacks directed at the AAPI community during the pandemic, San Francisco Assemblymember Phil Ting announced he has secured 6.5 million dollars in state funds for RAMS , a Richmond District nonprofit which provides community mental health services.

“At times when so many folks in Asian American community really feel under threat, this organization in particular, has been a safe haven for so many families. So many low-income families in particular, who really have nowhere else to turn have nowhere else to go,” said Ting.

Over 20 lbs of fentanyl, $28K cash recovered by SFPD after drug bust in Oakland

The plan is for the money to be used for RAMS to consolidate and expand their programs into one service center. “The challenge for especially for AAPI communities, AAPI seniors are that we have a hard time to seek help. And when RAMS as an established organization, they actually also know where to go in the community to offer that help,” said Connie Chan, San Francisco supervisor.

Citing recent attacks by members of the APPI community on fellow members, those who work at RAMS said the focus can no longer be just about treatment, but also about educating people about what mental health is and how it can affect them.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“How do we provide culturally appropriate outreach and education to the community so that they understand that having experienced a trauma will impact the emotion and may actually impact their physical being. So, I think we really need to start with that,” said Christina Shea, RAMS clinical chief officer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment. U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Threat reported at SF middle school

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Roosevelt Middle School will take extra steps to keep its students and faculty safe after a threat was reported for Tuesday, according to letters sent to parents that were obtained by KRON4. A letter sent out on Sunday said that the San Francisco Police Department informed school administration about the threat, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Stop The Discharges NOW! Labor & Community Rally At SF Laguna Honda Hospital

Stop The Discharges NOW! Labor & Community Rally At SF Laguna Honda Hospital. A speakout and rally was held on February 2, 2023 to demand an end to the threat of discharges of patients and residents of Laguna Honda Hospital. Already 12 patients have died as a result of forced discharges by hospital administrators after Governor Newsom's Department of Public Health and Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said that the hospital had to shut down because it we out of compliance with State and Federal laws.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes

The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward

OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.The following day, agents with the Department of...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body found in Oakland manhole

Oakland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was declared...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

What we know about the Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Seven Half Moon Bay farmworkers who lost their lives in a horrific mass shooting were mourned at a candlelight vigil attended by hundreds last week. The seven victims were immigrants from China and Mexico who settled in Half Moon Bay with dreams of a better life. Some of the […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA

San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy