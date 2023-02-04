ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Seemingly Removes All of His Tattoos Dedicated to Ex Kim Kardashian

The comedian and SKIMS mogul split in August after nine months of dating  Pete Davidson is removing his ex Kim Kardashian from his life in more ways than one.  The comedian, 29, was photographed shirtless on Saturday while vacationing with his rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders. The snapshots appear to reveal that he had all of his tattoos dedicated to his former reality television belle removed.  In the recent photos, Davidson's clavicle and collar bones appear to be sans the tiny inks dedicated to the...
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Have Reportedly Called It Quits

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are purportedly going their separate ways. According to an exclusive Us Weekly report published on Saturday (January 7), a source close to La Flame and Jenner alleges they have called it quits once again after recommitting to their relationship in February of 2020. The source...
Page Six

Travis Barker debuts new tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian’s eyes

Travis Barker only has eyes for Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer debuted what appears to be a massive tattoo of his wife’s eyes inked on his thigh via Instagram over the weekend. “Oh hey there,” Barker, 47, captioned a series of pics shared Saturday. One of the selfies featured in the carousel showed the shirtless musician lifting up his boxers to reveal the new ink. He also posted a close-up shot of the tattoo, along with a pic taken by Kardashian, which showed him hiding behind her derrière. The Poosh founder, 43, wore a long-sleeved shirt dress, and appeared to giggle as her husband...
Grazia USA

Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Elite Daily

The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
OK! Magazine

Fans Call Out 'Snobby' Kendall Jenner For Complaining About Lavish Trips To Dubai

Kendall Jenner can't catch a break when it comes to the public's opinion. While attending the lavish opening of Atlantis The Royal Dubai, the super model appeared to call her previous trips to Dubai "horrible." Fans were quick to slam the super model after the clip went viral on TikTok.Jenner, 27, was chatting with a group of friends during the star-studded bash when she was caught on camera looking miserable as she described her experiences in the United Arab Emirates. "This is my third time. The first two times were horrible! Oh my god!" she could be seen saying. KENDALL...
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s 14.5 Million Santa Barbara Home Flooded In Insane Weather

Forty years after Albert Hammond sang how “It Never Rains In Southern California,” the Golden State was pummeled by a “persistent atmospheric river” that has brought record rainfall, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and devastation. Feeling the effects of the storms firsthand were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whose $14.5 million beach home was caught up in the showers. In photos published by the Daily Mail, mud and water surround the Carpinteria, California home. The publication reports that “water levels near the home appear to have reached above the garage.” However, it’s unclear if there is any flooding damage inside the home.
Us Weekly

Scott Disick Shares Cryptic Message About Being ‘Anti-Social’ Because of ‘Fake People’: ‘Ain’t That the Truth’

Scott Disick seemingly offered insight into his life after fans noticed that he has been keeping a low profile. The Talentless cofounder, 39, took to social media on Wednesday, January 25, to share a quote attributed to Shia LaBeouf. ​"Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message read via Disick's Instagram Story. […]
hotnewhiphop.com

LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown

“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
