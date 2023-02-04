Kendall Jenner can't catch a break when it comes to the public's opinion. While attending the lavish opening of Atlantis The Royal Dubai, the super model appeared to call her previous trips to Dubai "horrible." Fans were quick to slam the super model after the clip went viral on TikTok.Jenner, 27, was chatting with a group of friends during the star-studded bash when she was caught on camera looking miserable as she described her experiences in the United Arab Emirates. "This is my third time. The first two times were horrible! Oh my god!" she could be seen saying. KENDALL...

13 DAYS AGO