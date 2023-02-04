Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
New tourism ‘Master Plan’ set for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Visit Fort Wayne announced a new plan geared toward attracting tourism to Allen County. The initiative includes building a 10-year roadmap to define tourism-based economic growth and development that will contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians remain on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The on-going negotiation battle between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and Fort Wayne Philharmonic management continues. On Sunday, according to a release, musicians remain on strike following 4 hours of negotiations with Philharmonic management. The two parties have agreed to a wage package that...
WANE-TV
Cure weekend boredom with this free event for the whole family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free event at a local church has indoor entertainment Saturday for the whole family. Three Rivers Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jump around in a bounce house, play mini...
Paulding County Progress
Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder
PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
Record heat outpacing record cold in Fort Wayne
Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.
WANE-TV
Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation looks back on 2022, forward to 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the past year, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation completed numerous projects to improve parts of the city. But the work is not done. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the accomplishments of 2022, and what’s in store for 2023. You can learn more in the interview above.
WANE-TV
Indiana legislation provides free lead exposure tests for children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting the new year, House Enrolled Act 1313 allowed Health Care Providers in Indiana to screen children between 9 and 72 months old for lead exposure for free. The act is a part of a statewide health program called ‘Indiana Lead Free.”. In...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
wfft.com
Police: Teen critically wounded in shooting on Oaklawn Court in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say a teen is in critical condition after a shooting on the southeast side of the city. Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Riverpoint Townhomes on the 800 block of Oaklawn Court around 10:30 a.m. Sgt. Jeremy Webb says...
WANE-TV
Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
wfft.com
An 8-year-old's dream to make a difference has grown into something she never expected
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Just eight years old, Sammie Vance was determined to make a difference. Six years later, she's done just that. After hearing about buddy benches, she wanted to get involved. “I’ve been lonely myself and it’s really not a good feeling and I didn’t want anyone...
WANE-TV
Philharmonic free concert ahead of next negotiations meeting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players` Association performed a free concert Saturday evening of chamber orchestra favorites for the community. This is the third concert presented by the musicians during the current labor dispute between the musicians and management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. The program had...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control on 2022 growth, 2023 goal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control shared its growth in 2022 and a goal to expand in 2023. FWACC said in a release this year’s budget addresses the “need to increase our headcount of staff and create more functional space at the shelter in 2023.”
WOWO News
FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
WANE-TV
Comcast to expand services to rural parts of Allen, Huntington counties
(WANE) — An agreement between Comcast and Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs will bring “gigabit-capable” broadband service to rural, “unserved portions” of Allen and Huntington counties. The agreement stemmed from Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which will see Comcast add...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
