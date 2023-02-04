Read full article on original website
Related
This Ouray Colorado Home is Calling Your Name
There are many beautiful places on the western slope. If I could afford to live in one place it would be Ouray, Colorado. The homes and town are just breathtaking. Oh, did I mention the views?. What would you want in a dream home?. First, it needs to be in...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely go check them out if you haven't already.
This Colorado Business Is America's #1 Chocolate and Candy Store Retailer, According to Newsweek
A visit to a chocolate store is an experience like no other. Who doesn't love a shop stocked with shelves upon shelves of beautifully crafted, indulgent sweet treats? The inviting atmosphere, enticing aroma, and tempting samples make a chocolate store hard to resist.
tourcounsel.com
Animas Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Farmington, New Mexico
Animas Valley Mall is an enclosed regional center shopping mall in Farmington, New Mexico. Its anchors are Dillard's, JCPenney, Ross Dress for Less, and Animas Cinema 10. The mall is the largest shopping center and a regional draw in the Four Corners area. Address: 4601 E Main St, Farmington, NM...
coloradopolitics.com
Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette
Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In New Mexico Is Worth A Trip To The Country
You never know what corner of the state you’ll find an excellent restaurant worth trying. And there is one small-town family restaurant in New Mexico that is worth finding. Located in the tiny town of Kirtland is a family restaurant with a homey feel. You’ll feel welcomed at Country Family Restaurant the moment you walk in the door.
ksjd.org
Snowpack is above average in southwest Colorado but water managers caution that drought persists
The level of snowpack in southwestern Colorado is above average for this time of year, according to the most recent SNOTEL report. A Colorado SNOTEL report for February 2 determined that snowpack in the state’s southwestern river basins is 139% of average for this time of year. SNOTEL reports...
Farmington police officer injured after vehicle reverses into him
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington Police officer was injured after a vehicle reversed into him. Thursday night, officers responded to a fight near Elm and Dekalb St., when they arrived on scene officers say they noticed a suspicious vehicle and tried to approach it. Police say the vehicle reversed into the officer, pinning him against another […]
"Whose tracks are these?": Public asked to help identify footprints in the snow
"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town. Think you can help them out? Check out the post below. Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?. You probably...
This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report
Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
