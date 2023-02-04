ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Ouray Colorado Home is Calling Your Name

There are many beautiful places on the western slope. If I could afford to live in one place it would be Ouray, Colorado. The homes and town are just breathtaking. Oh, did I mention the views?. What would you want in a dream home?. First, it needs to be in...
OURAY, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely go check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Animas Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Farmington, New Mexico

Animas Valley Mall is an enclosed regional center shopping mall in Farmington, New Mexico. Its anchors are Dillard's, JCPenney, Ross Dress for Less, and Animas Cinema 10. The mall is the largest shopping center and a regional draw in the Four Corners area. Address: 4601 E Main St, Farmington, NM...
FARMINGTON, NM
coloradopolitics.com

Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette

Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In New Mexico Is Worth A Trip To The Country

You never know what corner of the state you’ll find an excellent restaurant worth trying. And there is one small-town family restaurant in New Mexico that is worth finding. Located in the tiny town of Kirtland is a family restaurant with a homey feel. You’ll feel welcomed at Country Family Restaurant the moment you walk in the door.
KIRTLAND, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington police officer injured after vehicle reverses into him

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington Police officer was injured after a vehicle reversed into him. Thursday night, officers responded to a fight near Elm and Dekalb St., when they arrived on scene officers say they noticed a suspicious vehicle and tried to approach it. Police say the vehicle reversed into the officer, pinning him against another […]
FARMINGTON, NM
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO

