Wheeling, WV

WATCH LIVE: OVAC Girls Basketball Championships

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZnUJ_0kcTtDVa00

(The live stream player will begin closer to event start time)

The OVAC girls basketball finals are set and you can watch the Championship games here on WTRF.com

The OVAC Championships are on Saturday February 4 at Harrison Central, Ohio.

Games include:

#1 River Vs #2 Wheeling Central in the Class 2A Championship at 10am

#1 Union Local Vs #2 Fort Frye in the Class 3A Championship at Noon

#1 Indian Creek Vs. #3 Oak Glen in the Class 4A Championship at 2pm

#1 Wheeling Park Vs. #Morgantown in the Class 5A Championship at 4pm

#1 Frontier Vs. #2 Cameron in the Class 1A Championship at 6pm

