Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Has spring sprung? Not quite, but it’ll feel like it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will bring a taste of spring this week with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Rain returns. Today will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low to...
qcnews.com
Sunday Outlook: Mostly cloudy, temps in the high 50s
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our Arctic high pressure is lifting north and east out of the Carolinas, it’s not as cold this morning. We’re not as frigid today, but not as bright either. Clouds increase as a weak disturbance passes to our east. It looks like Charlotte misses out on any rain. Temperatures climb into the middle 50s, closer to average.
WBTV
Warm days this week with end-of-week rain chances
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will include a stretch of unseasonably warm days along with rain chances returning by the end of the week. • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Today stays dry with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in Charlotte. Farther east and to the southeast of Charlotte,...
qcnews.com
Monday, February 6, Morning Weather Forecast
The workweek starts with a stretch of dry weather with temperatures warming into the 60s. Rain chances return to Charlotte later in the week. Substation attacks cause NC energy companies, lawmakers …. Substation attacks cause NC energy companies, lawmakers to take action. Duke researcher’s discovery leads to new breast cancer...
Meal kit business opening in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A husband and wife team is opening a new healthy meal kit business in south Charlotte.
Health Goals: Grand opening for gym in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A personal trainer and owner of a new gym in north Charlotte says it’s never too late into the New Year to get those health resolutions in.
Charlotte Stories
Mecklenburg County Lighting a ‘Controlled Burn’ at Noon Today
The Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff has just announced that they will be setting the Rural Hill Nature Preserve on fire today as part of a fire-preventing controlled burn. The county sent out an alert noting that residents may see smoke around North Charlotte today between 12pm and 3pm this...
kiss951.com
15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina
Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
Changes to CATS routes, LYNX Blue Line take effect on Monday
Changes to Charlotte Area Transit System routes will take effect on Monday.
qcnews.com
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte
The Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was to head eastward, straight across the Carolinas. The Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was to head eastward, straight across the Carolinas. W2W4: Adele,...
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
scoopcharlotte.com
The Inside Scoop From One of The QC’s Top Realtors
Becky McGrath knows North Carolina. A legit ‘townie’ she was born and raised in Chapel Hill, her Dad, a Gastonia native, graduated at UNC Chapel Hill where he later returned to the university to work. “I spent all my winters going to watch Carolina basketball with my dad. After college, I visited Charlotte and fell in love with the place and moved here soon after,” said Becky.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
charlottemagazine.com
Where to Grab Lunch in Charlotte: 2023
This fast-casual eatery from FS Food Group serves Middle Eastern- and Mediterranean-inspired fare in wraps, salads, and grain bowls. Customers order from a menu board and work their way down the line, choosing grains, proteins, and sides as they go. Items like rotisserie chicken and roasted potatoes appeal to more straightforward palates, while vegetarians and vegans can feast on falafel and cauliflower with tahini.
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
Popular Charlotte sandwich shop remains closed after Asian Corner Mall is shuttered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le's Sandwiches was started in 2004 by Tuan Nguyen's parents. The couple built a loyal customer base by serving the traditional Vietnamese sandwich, also known as banh mi. Then, last month, the Charlotte Fire Department evacuated the Asian Corner Mall, deeming it unsafe. Documents from CFD...
qcnews.com
Shot fired during dispute by Northlake Mall shoe store: CMPD
A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte's Northlake Mall. Shot fired during dispute by Northlake Mall shoe …. A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a...
Charlotte among the biggest US winners for job growth in 2022
Cities in the South and the Midwest were the big winners in 2022 job growth, while the West Coast is falling behind
WBTV
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
Comments / 0