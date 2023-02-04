ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Has spring sprung? Not quite, but it’ll feel like it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will bring a taste of spring this week with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Rain returns. Today will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Sunday Outlook: Mostly cloudy, temps in the high 50s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our Arctic high pressure is lifting north and east out of the Carolinas, it’s not as cold this morning. We’re not as frigid today, but not as bright either. Clouds increase as a weak disturbance passes to our east. It looks like Charlotte misses out on any rain. Temperatures climb into the middle 50s, closer to average.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Warm days this week with end-of-week rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will include a stretch of unseasonably warm days along with rain chances returning by the end of the week. • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Today stays dry with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in Charlotte. Farther east and to the southeast of Charlotte,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Monday, February 6, Morning Weather Forecast

The workweek starts with a stretch of dry weather with temperatures warming into the 60s. Rain chances return to Charlotte later in the week. Substation attacks cause NC energy companies, lawmakers …. Substation attacks cause NC energy companies, lawmakers to take action. Duke researcher’s discovery leads to new breast cancer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Mecklenburg County Lighting a ‘Controlled Burn’ at Noon Today

The Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff has just announced that they will be setting the Rural Hill Nature Preserve on fire today as part of a fire-preventing controlled burn. The county sent out an alert noting that residents may see smoke around North Charlotte today between 12pm and 3pm this...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina

Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte

The Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was to head eastward, straight across the Carolinas. The Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was to head eastward, straight across the Carolinas. W2W4: Adele,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

The Inside Scoop From One of The QC’s Top Realtors

Becky McGrath knows North Carolina. A legit ‘townie’ she was born and raised in Chapel Hill, her Dad, a Gastonia native, graduated at UNC Chapel Hill where he later returned to the university to work. “I spent all my winters going to watch Carolina basketball with my dad. After college, I visited Charlotte and fell in love with the place and moved here soon after,” said Becky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Where to Grab Lunch in Charlotte: 2023

This fast-casual eatery from FS Food Group serves Middle Eastern- and Mediterranean-inspired fare in wraps, salads, and grain bowls. Customers order from a menu board and work their way down the line, choosing grains, proteins, and sides as they go. Items like rotisserie chicken and roasted potatoes appeal to more straightforward palates, while vegetarians and vegans can feast on falafel and cauliflower with tahini.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Shot fired during dispute by Northlake Mall shoe store: CMPD

A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte's Northlake Mall. Shot fired during dispute by Northlake Mall shoe …. A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

