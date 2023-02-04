Read full article on original website
Driver crashes into several businesses, flees after speeding away from trooper in Atlanta, GSP says
A driver looking to evade a trooper trying to pull them over wound up hitting a small grocery store and other businesses in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
The incident occurred late Sunday evening. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
Mother charged with DUI following wreck that killed 5-year-old, injured infant
Investigators said she went off the road into the grass median. The car then hit a culvert and overturned several times before stopping.
2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
Two people were killed Saturday morning in separate vehicle crashes in Atlanta, police said....
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in southwest Atlanta neighborhood
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police: Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel after fight
A report of a fight took Douglasville officers to the Royal Inn hotel Sunday, according to police....
Private autopsy shows activist killed in clash at future Atlanta police training site was shot 13 times, family says
ATLANTA — For the first time in public, the family of the activist shot and killed at the future site of Atlanta's law enforcement training facility is questioning the narrative surrounding their loved one's death. Monday morning, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran's mother called for more details from the Georgia...
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
Search underway for 20-year-old man who allegedly strangled woman to death, killing unborn child
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police officials said they are looking for a man who allegedly strangled a woman to death and killed her unborn baby. Officers were called to a home on Cooley Drive on Jan. 29. Authorities said emergency workers found 22-year-old Juana Jose in need of help.
Law enforcement conducts another clearing operation at future Atlanta police training facility, no arrests made
ATLANTA — A clearing operation wrapped up Monday at the future site of the Atlanta police and fire training facility. A protest movement that opposes "Cop City" has had semi-permanent encampments in the South River Forest area. At least five SWAT vehicles and multiple law enforcement officers were seen...
‘I almost died.’ Inmate describes being stabbed dozens of times inside Fulton County Jail
Domence Flannigan, who is now out of the hospital and recovering in the jail infirmary, said the inmates who attacked him over the weekend were armed with homemade shanks.
Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit fired, faces charges after attacking detainee: officials
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy recruit at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has been fired, arrested and now is facing charges after what Sheriff Craig Owens described as an attack on a detainee he was handling. Sheriff Owens said an "exchange of words" led to the incident involving...
Police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Troup County
Police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot in LaGrange.
Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation
The family of activist Manuel Teran, who was shot and killed at the site of the controversial Atlanta police and fire training facility site, has called for a transparent investigation into the death of their son. The family held a press conference on Monday morning in Decatur at the same time construction crews – accompanied […] The post Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
coosavalleynews.com
5 Year-old Killed in Wreck, Rockmart Woman Jailed
According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports,...
Sheriff: Cobb deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate
A deputy recruit for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was fired and arrested after he attacked an inmate, Sheriff Craig ...
Club co-owner dead after shooting outside Atlanta nightclub, police say
The investigation remains ongoing.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 11-year-old girl who disappeared
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old girl. The DeKalb County Police Department says the girl, identified only as Rosalyn, was last seen Sunday near the 900 block of Briarcliff Road. She is described as 5 feet 2...
Republic Lounge co-owner shot and killed outside nightclub
The co-owner of Republic Lounge was found shot to death outside the Westside nightclub on Saturday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department’s preliminary report, officers responded to the club at 990 Brady Ave. just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 4. Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a 50-year-old male victim – identified by […] The post Republic Lounge co-owner shot and killed outside nightclub appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
