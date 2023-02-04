ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coosavalleynews.com

Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown

Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
CEDARTOWN, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation

The family of activist Manuel Teran, who was shot and killed at the site of the controversial Atlanta police and fire training facility site, has called for a transparent investigation into the death of their son. The family held a press conference on Monday morning in Decatur at the same time construction crews – accompanied […] The post Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DECATUR, GA
coosavalleynews.com

5 Year-old Killed in Wreck, Rockmart Woman Jailed

According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports,...
ROCKMART, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Republic Lounge co-owner shot and killed outside nightclub

The co-owner of Republic Lounge was found shot to death outside the Westside nightclub on Saturday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department’s preliminary report, officers responded to the club at 990 Brady Ave. just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 4. Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a 50-year-old male victim – identified by […] The post Republic Lounge co-owner shot and killed outside nightclub appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
