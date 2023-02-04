ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FanDuel Ohio Promo Code secures a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Purdue vs. Indiana

 2 days ago

New York Post readers in and outside of the Buckeye state can score big with a massive offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $3,000 No Sweat First Bet with the FanDuel Promo Code ahead of Saturday’s epic clash. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see if Atlanta can keep rolling out west.

FanDuel promo code offer

The FanDuel promo code allows users bet up to $3,000 with no sweat and no code required when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, make your first deposit of at least $10, and place your bet. Although, don’t worry because if it loses you’ll get it all back in bonus bets.

Purdue vs. Indiana preview

The Indiana Hoosiers season has been quite a roller coaster. They began red-hot but then struggled at the start of conference play. However, after starting 0-3 against the Big Ten, they rattled off five straight and are playing some of their best ball of the year.

Although, now they must go up against a dominant Purdue team that is on a nine-game winning streak and has lost just one game all season. Senior big man Zach Edey is the most imposing force in the country and will be, quite literally, a big test for Trayce Jackson Davis.

Despite the Hoosiers’ most recent run, I’m still not sold on them, and I will gladly back the Boilermakers to cover -1.5 on the road.

If you were to use this bet to capitalize on FanDuel’s promo offer, the process is simple. Make a deposit of at least $10 after opening your account. Then place a bet of up to $3,000 on any market of your choosing. If it loses, you will get it back in bonus bets. However, if it wins, you would keep the profits.

Tune into FanDuel TV

The Bettor Sports Network features original programming from celebrity personalities like Bill Simmons, famous for his picks on The Ringer Network Podcasts, and Kay Adams, a former host of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, who displayed her vast knowledge of the NFL and fantasy football.

Although, it is much more than that, as they are the new home of international basketball. FanDuel TV will broadcast more than 3,000 hours of professional leagues from around the globe. So you can sweat your bets on the same app that you place them on.

21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

New York Post

