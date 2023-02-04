ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Wizards-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

Ben Simmons is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Ben Simmons has been ruled out.

On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center in New York.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the contest, as Ben Simmons is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Simmons is in his first season playing for the Nets and has been solid with averages of 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 37 games (he is also shooting 56.6% from the field).

That said, the former LSU star has missed each of the last three games, so this could be his fourth straight out of the lineup.

The Nets come into the matchup as one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 31-20 record in 51 games.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference but only 3.5 games behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed.

Over the last ten games, the Nets have gone 4-6, and they are 15-8 in the 23 games they have hosted at home in Brooklyn, New York.

As for the Wizards, it's been an up-and-down season, but they come into the night 7-3 in their last ten games.

Right now, they are 24-27 in 51 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Wizards are 12-16 in the 28 games they have played outside of Washington, D.C.

Last month, the Nets beat the Wizards 112-100 (on the road), and Simmons had ten points, eight rebounds and five assists.

FastBreak on FanNation

