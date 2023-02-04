ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WATCH: Chinese spy balloon flies over NC Saturday morning, according to reports

By Chloe Rafferty, Associated Press, Rodney Overton, Kathryn Hubbard
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBrFl_0kcTq4TF00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen floating over North Carolina Saturday morning, according to reports.

Around 8:30 a.m., viewers reported seeing the balloon flying over Asheville, which lines up with previous projections.

By 9:50 a.m., it was seen flying over the Charlotte area.

PREVIOUS: Chinese spy balloon headed for NC skies this weekend

A video of the balloon over Asheville can be seen below.

A forecast map from CBS 17 Meteorologist Lance Blocker Saturday morning showed the balloon heading over western North Carolina.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MN83V_0kcTq4TF00
    CBS 17
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKp49_0kcTq4TF00
    CBS 17

CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said Friday that the spy balloon should begin its pass over North Carolina between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

A forecast map from Hohenstein showed the balloon heading over southern Indiana, Kentucky, a corner of Tennessee before arriving over North Carolina airspace in the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCnOT_0kcTq4TF00

Late Friday night, a plane that tracks and stays close to the balloon was in the middle of Tennessee, near Nashville.

The payload of the balloon is the size of two to three school buses, and the balloon itself is much larger, a U.S. official told CBS News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhXXj_0kcTq4TF00
KSVI photo of the balloon and its payload. Photo Courtesy: Megan Nielsen

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China after the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4qkJ_0kcTq4TF00
The track of the U.S. Air Force plane that is tracking the balloon as of 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The abrupt decision came despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research satellite that had blown off course.

RELATED: Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease across several states

The U.S. has described it as a surveillance satellite. It was first spotted over Montana and was seen over St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday afternoon, according to KTVI.

RELATED: Montana residents said Chinese balloon was ‘hovering in place’ for extended periods

The National Weather Service in Kansas City received several reports around noon Friday of a high-altitude balloon visible on the horizon. They say the object was not a U.S. National Weather Service balloon. It was traveling southeast at 60,000 feet with 75 mph winds.

RELATED: Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese surveillance balloon

The balloon was first seen over sensitive military sites in Montana. By midday, it was over the heartland of the central United States, moving east.

RELATED: Montana residents said Chinese balloon was ‘hovering in place’ for extended periods
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVvK6_0kcTq4TF00

Officials said it was likely to stay in U.S. airspace for several days. Whiteman Air Force Base is located in central Missouri. It is a part of the US strategic nuclear deterrence program.

The U.S. shot down the balloon over the Carolina coast shortly before 3 p.m. A U.S. Navy ship is stationed to collect the debris.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WCNC

Earthquake risks in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Where to Enjoy One of the Biggest Burgers in North Carolina

Are you a fan of a burger? North Carolina has some pretty large burgers for you to enjoy. Do you know where you can find one of the state’s biggest burgers? You may want to start here for sure. Travel Maven with Newsbreak is telling us to go to Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries for one of the biggest burgers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina

If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews13.com

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in western NC

On Saturday morning, the balloon was seen flying in western North Carolina as Asheville police confirmed it was near Asheville Regional Airport at one point. On Saturday morning, the balloon was seen flying in western North Carolina as Asheville police confirmed it was near Asheville Regional Airport at one point.
ASHEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
CBS 17

3 sought after gunfire at NC shoe store inside troubled mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Charlotte said they are looking for three young men who were involved in a gunfire incident in a mall Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 1:50 p.m. inside Northlake Mall, that is in the 6800 block of Northlake Mall Drive, according to a news release from the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy