OC Redevelopment Authority gets feedback on plans at railroad sites
Oil City Redevelopment Authority members had many railroad-related questions for Carl Belke, retired president of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, at their meeting Wednesday. The panel asked Belke, who is now a consultant for Western New York, about the feasibility of acquiring a property along the river in...
Meeting scheduled for next discussions on Kahkwa Bridge
The future of the much-debated Kahkwa Bridge could become clearer after a meeting scheduled for later this month. The City of Erie decided to demolish the bridge that was originally built in 1920. Plans to rebuild the bridge to carry pedestrians and maybe bike traffic have been discussed. However, no formal plan has been accepted. […]
Sweet Vault seems to be a big hit with Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gourmet cupcakes from a vending machine? Sign us up! And it’s not just cupcakes — there are also cake pops, cookies, macaroons, cheesecake on a stick (squares of cheesecake covered in chocolate), and occasionally cream puffs and gluten-free baked goods. It’s essentially all of the popular items from the former Icing on the […]
Young Emlenton drummer wins Celebration of Talent
Luke Pentz of Emlenton, a drummer, was the first-place winner in the Celebration of Talent competition Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin. The event was sponsored by the Barrow and the Franklin Rotary Club. Singer Alexander Karg of Pittsburgh took second place, and the top five was rounded out...
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA
Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
Elk County Hose Explosion
Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Kawolski tells us there were no injuries or deaths....
Fire in Sharpsville building displaces 102 residents
More than a hundred people who live inside a Sharpsville apartment building are wondering where they'll be living over the next couple of months. A fire damaged the eight story high structure on Friday. The blaze started in an apartment on the top floor of the Wade D. Mertz Towers...
PSP teams up with downtown bar to raise money for the Special Olympics
Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause. At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics. One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar […]
Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
Red Cross assists after East 9th Street house fire displaces residents
Four Erie residents are seeking assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire displaced them from their home Monday afternoon. The chief fire inspector of the Erie Fire Department said efforts taken by residents of the home made matters easier for extinguishing the fire. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Erie fire crews responded to […]
Is Erie County prepared for a possible train derailment?
Emergency managers in Erie said that what happened in Ohio is no surprise here. You don’t like to think about it but it could happen at any time. Tankers of chemicals pass through Erie County every day and many by rail. We don’t like to think about it but the risks, despite precautions are real, […]
New brewery plans opening in Pa.
CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
Pet of the Day 2/6/23
Poppins recently came back to us with his sister after their owner passed away. Poppins is about two years old and full of so much love and playful energy. His favorite time of the day is definitely feeding time. He is very food motivated so he should be easy to train. Poppins loves to run and is very athletic. He will make anybody the perfect active companion! Poppins would like to meet any potential doggie siblings before adoption. If you can give this sweet boy the forever home he has been dreaming of, apply today! Visit Poppins at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Harborcreek Township Plans to Revitalize Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Rd.
Harborcreek Township has plans to give the old Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Road new life. On Wednesday morning, Harborcreek supervisors took steps to begin redevelopment in the Kmart Plaza. They are hoping to get an appraisal and an offer to buy the property, supervisors have seen growth in the businesses...
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Woman killed while crossing road from store in Butler Township
An 84-year-old woman was killed while attempting to cross a road Saturday in Butler County.
Recent Deaths 2/4/23
Jeffrey L. Heber, 59, of Titusville, died Feb. 2, 2023. Genevieve L. Stranford, 95, formerly of Little Genesee, died Feb. 1, 2023. Marilyn A. McClelland, 87, of Oil City, died Feb. 2, 2023. For complete obituaries, pick up a copy of The Derrick for this day or purchase this day’s...
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
Franklin on Ice Festival Kicks Off the Season with Ice Sculptures, Indoor and Outdoor Activities
FRANKLIN, Pa (EYT) – Franklin Fine Arts Council’s (FFAC) annual Franklin On Ice festival kicks off today, starting at 10:00 a.m. (Archived photo above: A sculpture from Franklin On Ice 2021. Photo by Ron Wilshire.) Visitors can tour the park and admire the ice sculptures created by DiMartino...
