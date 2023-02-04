Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace DessertJames Patrick
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Pelicans Insider: If N.O. wants to make trade-deadline splash, one name makes most sense
The NBA's Western Conference standings are unusually close this late in the season. As of Friday, only three games separated the fourth-place Dallas Mavericks from the 13th-place Oklahoma City Thunder. The standings are so jumbled, two good or bad weeks can be the difference between being in contention to host a first-round playoff series in April and falling out of the play-in tournament picture altogether.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization
One notable Dallas Mavericks figure appears to be on Team Kyrie Irving. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports this week that the Mavericks are looking to find a second star to pair with Luka Doncic. Fischer adds that Dallas head coach Jason Kidd has been considered a proponent of adding the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving,... The post Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NOLA.com
The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator
Dennis Allen is reshaping his coaching staff with the New Orleans Saints, and the latest addition will reunite him with one of his staff members from his days with the Oakland Raiders. According to an ESPN report, the Saints are poised to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator for...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Blackhawks Rumors: Patrick Kane might be on the move after all
The Chicago Blackhawks are for sure going to be sellers before the NHL trade deadline that is fastly approaching. It is a hard time for a lot of players but that is just the business side of the game. It isn’t always the easiest thing for fans or players to watch.
Lakers rumors hint that Kyrie Irving will still wind up in LA eventually
The Los Angeles Lakers wanted to trade for Kyrie Irving to reunite him with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wanted to come to Los Angeles to potentially contend for a title. Despite that, a petty Lakers tax kept Irving away from Los Angeles, instead sending him to the Dallas Mavericks.
The Only Trades Left For The Lakers And Russell Westbrook: The Clock Is Ticking For Rob Pelinka And LeBron James
This is the last chance for the Lakers to create a good team around LeBron James before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal
To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Lakers And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News
Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
This Saints-Rams Trade Sends Alvin Kamara To Los Angeles
The 2022 season was a disaster for the Los Angeles Rams. They were never able to get close to replicating the success they had the previous season when they took home the Lombardi Trophy, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Injuries played a big part in the team’s...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
sportszion.com
Clippers HC Tyronn Lue responds to Nets guard Kyrie Irving trade request
The Los Angeles Clippers are actively engaging Brooklyn in trade talks for Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, prompting the team to begin conversations with a number of teams to find the best fit for their All–Star point guard.
Lakers News: Statuses Of LA's 3 Priciest Players Updated Ahead Of Pelicans Game
Will LeBron, AD and Russ suit up?
How Kyrie Irving’s sudden trade request impact’s the Bucks’ deadline plans
For months, the Milwaukee Bucks have been in hot pursuit of Jae Crowder after he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns. After many months, it seemed like talks were gaining steam lately. The Athletic’s Shams Charania (Subscription required) recently reported that the Bucks and Crowder had a meeting, which was likely to discuss his current conditioning state and contract status. To Charania’s knowledge, they were the only team that has been granted permission to speak with the disgruntled veteran thus far. Just when it felt like the wheels might start turning on a Crowder trade, some major news in the NBA broke and may have thrown a wrench into those plans, for now.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0