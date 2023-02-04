ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Pelicans Insider: If N.O. wants to make trade-deadline splash, one name makes most sense

The NBA's Western Conference standings are unusually close this late in the season. As of Friday, only three games separated the fourth-place Dallas Mavericks from the 13th-place Oklahoma City Thunder. The standings are so jumbled, two good or bad weeks can be the difference between being in contention to host a first-round playoff series in April and falling out of the play-in tournament picture altogether.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization

One notable Dallas Mavericks figure appears to be on Team Kyrie Irving. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports this week that the Mavericks are looking to find a second star to pair with Luka Doncic. Fischer adds that Dallas head coach Jason Kidd has been considered a proponent of adding the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving,... The post Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NOLA.com

The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator

Dennis Allen is reshaping his coaching staff with the New Orleans Saints, and the latest addition will reunite him with one of his staff members from his days with the Oakland Raiders. According to an ESPN report, the Saints are poised to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator for...
ATLANTA, LA
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal

To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News

Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
sportszion.com

Clippers HC Tyronn Lue responds to Nets guard Kyrie Irving trade request

The Los Angeles Clippers are actively engaging Brooklyn in trade talks for Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, prompting the team to begin conversations with a number of teams to find the best fit for their All–Star point guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

How Kyrie Irving’s sudden trade request impact’s the Bucks’ deadline plans

For months, the Milwaukee Bucks have been in hot pursuit of Jae Crowder after he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns. After many months, it seemed like talks were gaining steam lately. The Athletic’s Shams Charania (Subscription required) recently reported that the Bucks and Crowder had a meeting, which was likely to discuss his current conditioning state and contract status. To Charania’s knowledge, they were the only team that has been granted permission to speak with the disgruntled veteran thus far. Just when it felt like the wheels might start turning on a Crowder trade, some major news in the NBA broke and may have thrown a wrench into those plans, for now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
