San Antonio, TX

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team

The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
PHOENIX, AZ
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

How the Kyrie Irving trade affects the Detroit Pistons’ trade market

With the trade deadline just a few days away, it’s been all quiet around the Detroit Pistons, who are biding their time to make a move, or not. The same can’t be said about the rest of the NBA, which was rocked with the news that controversial superstar Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 1st-round pick and two second-rounders.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction

The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
FanSided

Miami basketball throughly dominates Duke in convicing win

The Miami basketball team never trailed in an 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Duke and Miami were tied for only 39 seconds on Monday night. Miami earned a thorough team victory. Miami led 13-1 before Duke scored from the floor and led by double figures for most of the game.
DURHAM, NC
chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers road win streak ended by Knicks

Paul Reed - 2 De’Anthony Melton - 1 The Sixers’ eight-game win streak on the road was cut short Sunday evening as they fell 108-97 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Sixers were able to jump out to a quick double-digit lead in the...
NEW YORK STATE
chatsports.com

Talking About the Sixers starting their road trip off right in San Antonio

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that was certainly the case for the Sixers’ second quarter in San Antonio. Philadelphia put up 47 points in the frame, their highest total in a quarter this season. The Sixers would go on to defeat the Spurs, 137-125, led by 33 points from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s 25 points off the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FanSided

When does the 2023 CFB season start?

Find out when the 2023 college football season will start, as August is officially the start of gridiron royalty for every FBS team. The 2022-23 college football season was capped off with Georgia thrashing TCU in a 65-7 rout to win the national championship for the second-straight year and completing a perfect 15-0 season, becoming the 63rd undefeated national champion to do so.
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

FanSided

