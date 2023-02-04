Read full article on original website
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Lakers rumors hint that Kyrie Irving will still wind up in LA eventually
The Los Angeles Lakers wanted to trade for Kyrie Irving to reunite him with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wanted to come to Los Angeles to potentially contend for a title. Despite that, a petty Lakers tax kept Irving away from Los Angeles, instead sending him to the Dallas Mavericks.
Blackhawks Rumors: Patrick Kane might be on the move after all
The Chicago Blackhawks are for sure going to be sellers before the NHL trade deadline that is fastly approaching. It is a hard time for a lot of players but that is just the business side of the game. It isn’t always the easiest thing for fans or players to watch.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
How the Kyrie Irving trade affects the Detroit Pistons’ trade market
With the trade deadline just a few days away, it’s been all quiet around the Detroit Pistons, who are biding their time to make a move, or not. The same can’t be said about the rest of the NBA, which was rocked with the news that controversial superstar Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 1st-round pick and two second-rounders.
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction
The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
Magic Finish Road Trip on High with Win vs. Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets failed to pull out a victory against the Orlando Magic Sunday afternoon.
Miami basketball throughly dominates Duke in convicing win
The Miami basketball team never trailed in an 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Duke and Miami were tied for only 39 seconds on Monday night. Miami earned a thorough team victory. Miami led 13-1 before Duke scored from the floor and led by double figures for most of the game.
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star will return Tuesday vs. Nets after missing five weeks with groin strain
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Monday. Booker has been out for five weeks with a strained left groin, but recently began ramping up his on-court work and joined the team for its current five-game road trip.
Game Preview and Injury Report: Chicago Bulls going for third straight win vs. visiting San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs beat the Bulls 129-124 in their last meeting on October 28.
Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers road win streak ended by Knicks
Paul Reed - 2 De’Anthony Melton - 1 The Sixers’ eight-game win streak on the road was cut short Sunday evening as they fell 108-97 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Sixers were able to jump out to a quick double-digit lead in the...
Talking About the Sixers starting their road trip off right in San Antonio
They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that was certainly the case for the Sixers’ second quarter in San Antonio. Philadelphia put up 47 points in the frame, their highest total in a quarter this season. The Sixers would go on to defeat the Spurs, 137-125, led by 33 points from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s 25 points off the bench.
When does the 2023 CFB season start?
Find out when the 2023 college football season will start, as August is officially the start of gridiron royalty for every FBS team. The 2022-23 college football season was capped off with Georgia thrashing TCU in a 65-7 rout to win the national championship for the second-straight year and completing a perfect 15-0 season, becoming the 63rd undefeated national champion to do so.
3 players who could make or break Mets World Series chances
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has spent at a historic rate this offseason to give his team the best chance to win a World Series. Could a poor season from these three players derail those plans?. Sure, Cohen’s spending has made plenty of news this offseason and turned plenty...
Patrick Mahomes updates injury status at Super Bowl media night
Patrick Mahomes gave an update on his injured ankle at Super Bowl media night that should have Chiefs fans feeling even more confident. There have been a slew of updates on Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle since the AFC Championship. This one comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Mahomes...
