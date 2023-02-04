ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wpju2_0kcTpO4j00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot by someone he knows. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury. Police say the alleged shooter left and they consider this an ongoing investigation. No names have been released so far.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

19-year-old dead after train hits SUV in Atmore Sunday night: Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Atmore Police Department, a 19-year-old is dead after a train hit his vehicle Sunday night. Officers said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Ave., in reference to a vehicle being struck […]
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for a stabbing on Whitefall Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing from Saturday morning on Whitefall Drive. Police said they responded to the 7000 block Whitefall Drive at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a stabbing. Authorities said they discovered a victim with a...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for runaway teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Warsaw Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Warsaw Avenue. According to officials, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue, near N Beltline Highway. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Officials said no […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with manslaughter for fatal 2021 crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 crash that left two dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Zhonterius De’Ontrevan Jones, 23, was charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter. Jones was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Feb. 5, on a $300,000 bond, but […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy