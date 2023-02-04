Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot by someone he knows. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury. Police say the alleged shooter left and they consider this an ongoing investigation. No names have been released so far.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.