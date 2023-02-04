ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 Pittsburgh Steelers who will not be missed in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a number of new faces in their locker room come the 2023-24 campaign. But these players will not be missed in the slightest. This isn’t to take a shot at any of these players as men — it just wasn’t a good fit. The 2022-23 Pittsburgh Steelers came up just short of a playoff spot, and while we wish there was more retribution for failing to reach that goal (looking at you, Matt Canada), there will be some turnover.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Brian Flores Not a Finalist for Cardinals Head Coaching Job

The Arizona Cardinals appear to have narrowed their head coaching search down to two finalists, and Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores is not one of them. Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are both set to have their second interviews with the Cardinals over Zoom this week. Anarumo’s is scheduled for Friday, while Kafka’s date and time will be ironed out.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)

The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Eagles RB Miles Sanders on Barry Sanders: ‘I wasn’t old enough to watch’

The NFL has this strange way of making young men feel old. Then again, maybe we are old. we’re starting to see guys enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and we remember when they were drafted. Philadelphia Eagles star Miles Sanders doesn’t have that problem. The man affectionately referred to as ‘Boobie’ turns 26 years young on May 1st. God willing, he still has more years remaining on this planet than he has already seen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Arizona Cardinals make decision on Lions DC Aaron Glenn

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals have eliminated several head coaching prospects. The three known remaining candidates are Brian Flores (Steelers assistant coach), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been informed and remains under contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator) and Brian Callahan (Bengals offensive coordinator) have been ruled out, but are still being considered for other positions.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

