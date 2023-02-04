SCITUATE − A funeral was held Friday for three young Duxbury siblings who were killed last month. Their mother, Lindsay Clancy, is accused in connection with their deaths.

Five-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 8-month-old Callan Clancy were found inside their Duxbury home Jan. 24. The two older children were pronounced dead at the hospital that night, and the youngest child died Jan. 27.

The funeral for the children was held Friday at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate. the Rev. Bob Deehan, of Holy Family Church in Duxbury, presented the eulogy at the service.

"It was a beautiful funeral Mass, but it’s very, very difficult," he said.

Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized for injuries she suffered when she jumped from a window of their home. Her lawyer revealed on Friday that they plan to argue she lacked criminal responsibility in the case because she was overmedicated and involuntarily intoxicated.

The Rev. said he read words of a eulogy written by Patrick Clancy during the service.

'The South Shore has been through a lot' Local residents process string of tragedies

"Showing the beautiful relationship he had with each child and brought out their personality and the dynamic between himself and the child, and it was beautiful," the Rev. Deehan said. "Beautiful and a privilege for me to read it for him, but not easy at the same time."

Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Upgraded charges are expected after the death of Callan.

The Patriot Ledger is a media partner of WCVB.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Funeral held for Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy's criminal defense begins