Duxbury, MA

Funeral held for Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy's criminal defense begins

By WCVB
 2 days ago

SCITUATE − A funeral was held Friday for three young Duxbury siblings who were killed last month. Their mother, Lindsay Clancy, is accused in connection with their deaths.

Five-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 8-month-old Callan Clancy were found inside their Duxbury home Jan. 24. The two older children were pronounced dead at the hospital that night, and the youngest child died Jan. 27.

The funeral for the children was held Friday at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate. the Rev. Bob Deehan, of Holy Family Church in Duxbury, presented the eulogy at the service.

"It was a beautiful funeral Mass, but it’s very, very difficult," he said.

Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized for injuries she suffered when she jumped from a window of their home. Her lawyer revealed on Friday that they plan to argue she lacked criminal responsibility in the case because she was overmedicated and involuntarily intoxicated.

The Rev. said he read words of a eulogy written by Patrick Clancy during the service.

'The South Shore has been through a lot' Local residents process string of tragedies

"Showing the beautiful relationship he had with each child and brought out their personality and the dynamic between himself and the child, and it was beautiful," the Rev. Deehan said. "Beautiful and a privilege for me to read it for him, but not easy at the same time."

Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Upgraded charges are expected after the death of Callan.

Comments / 47

nope
2d ago

I can’t see a trial for this woman. Her life is already over, because the medical community failed her. It’s not like she didn’t try - she did everything, took everything they told her to. Heartbreaking story

Reply(5)
12
Joseph Murphy
2d ago

just the fact that she has to live with this the rest of her life either in prison or a mental health instution if any left is punishment enough may these xhildren RIP prayers

Reply
6
Jim Thomas
2d ago

Now lock her up for life. I think she should get 3 life sentences. She just didn't want kids anymore and the husband who keeps sticking up for her could of been in on it.

Reply(15)
13
 

