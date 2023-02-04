ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo High girls get revenge with 48-34 victory over Tascosa

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago
When the Tascosa Lady Rebels knocked off Amarillo on January 17, it marked the first time in 14 years that THS beat the Lady Sandies in girls basketball.

The Lady Sandies remembered the feeling quite well. They weren't interested in feeling it again.

Amarillo High got out to as hot of a start as they could hope to Friday night at Tascosa High. The Lady Rebels competed well in the second half, but the Lady Sandies never slowed down as they took away the 48-34 win. AHS is now 29-4 overall and 6-1 in District 3-5A. Tascosa is 26-5 and 6-2 in district.

Amarillo High was absolutely dominant in the first quarter. The shots fell early and often while Tascosa struggled to put the ball in the basket thanks to some ferocious defense by AHS. The Lady Sandies led 16-2 through eight minutes as they seemed to play with a bit of extra motivation.

AHS head coach Jeff Williams clarified that the sense of urgency had less to do with what happened in the previous game and more to do with the fact that a win put the Lady Sandies in sole possession of first place in the district.

"This was an opportunity to win a district championship," Williams said. "We still have work to do Tuesday night (against Plainview), but we knew it was a big game...We got off to a good start and that helped us, but then Tascosa did things that made it hard for us to score and started hitting us on the boards again. We didn't own, but we were really good on the boards early and that got them back in the game."

Williams was referring in part to the second quarter in which the Lady Sandies offense put up just seven points, not scoring in the period until 4:07 remained and even that came on a Tatyana Gaspar free throw. AHS still led 23-10 entering the locker room at the midway point.

Tascosa found its offensive groove in the second half, more than doubling its total points in the third quarter alone. Unfortunately for the Lady Rebels, Amarillo High rediscovered its shot as well as the Lady Sandies seemingly had an answer every time Tascosa put the ball in the basket. AHS led 37-25 entering the fourth quarter and never let THS get within more than 10.

McKenzie Smith and Jada Graves led the way for AHS with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Tascosa was led by Daizjia Oages and Avery Carter, who each scored 12 points.

Williams said after the game that both AHS and THS got better because of the game. Lady Rebels head coach Chris Sumrall echoed that sentiment afterward as well.

"No question we got better," he said. "We needed someone that was going to get up and challenge us and do those things. I thought they made us better and I can live with that."

Tascosa is open this Tuesday and should play Lubbock Coronado in the opening round of the playoffs. AHS will play Plainview on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. and will officially clinch the district championship with a win.

Tascosa (26-5, 6-2)

Daizjia Oages 12, Za’Miysh Dickson 7, Devach Johnson 2, Aniyah Brackens 1, Avery Carter 12

AHS (29-4, 6-1)

Manda Graves 1, Jada Graves 13, Taytum Bell 8, Lacey Rice 4, Victoria Barrera 7, McKenzie Smith 14, Tatyana Gaspar 1

