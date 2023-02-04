Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Middle Twp. upends No. 16 Montclair Immaculate - Battle of the Bay
Jamir McNeil sent the game into double-overtime before scoring the winner as Middle Township nipped Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 71-70 at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. McNeil, who buried a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime,...
Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
Girls basketball: Saddle Brook tops Pompton Lakes
Ella Marchesani led Saddle Brook with 18 points in a 37-25 home victory over Pompton Lakes. Juliana Odum had nine points for Saddle Brook (17-4), which jumped out to a 22-13 first-half lead. Mia Soto scored 12 points for Pompton Lakes (11-9), with Gina Oswald adding 11 points. The N.J....
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
Boys basketball: No. 15 St. Augustine, Cinnaminson win - Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Drew Harvey had 13 points while Noah Harvey had 12 as Cinnaminson overwhelmed Pitman 73-43 at the Holy Cross Prep Showcase in Delran. Joel Blamon tallied 11 points and Amare Gantt had eight points and four rebounds for Cinnaminson (18-1). Andrew Plaza finished with seven points and seven rebounds and Colin Parrish chipped in with six points and three rebounds.
Boys Basketball: Trotsko wins it for Colts Neck over Hillside
Vova Trotsko’s layup off a feed from Dillon Younger with 17 seconds left gave Colts Neck a 40-39 victory over Hillside in Hillside. With the victory, the Cougars have won seven of their last eight games. Hillside (5-15) went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before Colts Neck (15-5)...
Shore Sports Network Wrestling Top 10, Feb. 6: NJSIAA Tournament to determine final rankings
The NJSIAA Team Tournament is here, and by this time next week, we'll definitively know which team will finish the season as the No. 1 team in the Shore Conference. The sectional tournament begins today for the public school schools while the non-public matches get underway on Tuesday. It all culminates on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena on the campus of Rutgers University where the five public and two non-public state champions will be crowned, closing out the dual-meet portion of the season.
Boys basketball: No. 7 Bergen Catholic bests Red Bank Catholic (PHOTOS)
Bergen Catholic, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20 edged Red Bank Catholic for a 52-43 win, in Oradell. Bergen Catholic held a 27-23 lead at the half. The Crusaders lengthened its win streak to six to improve its record to 16-6. The Caseys had its four-game win streak snapped...
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Jersey Mike’s Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 4
Matthew Gould (Saint John Vianney) over Unknown (For.) Luke Podesta (Holmdel) over Ryan Kearney (Saint John Vianney) (Dec 7-0) Michael Lupo (Saint John Vianney) over Justin Chen (Holmdel) (Dec 6-1) 126. William Greiner (Holmdel) over Christian DiRaimondo (Saint John Vianney) (Fall 4:14) 132. Anthony Paulino (Saint John Vianney) over Unknown...
Speights lifts Roselle Park past Kearny - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights made six 3-pointers as he led all scorers with 28 points in Roselle Park’s 51-39 victory over Kearny in Kearny. Jermaine Hart added eight points for Roselle Park (8-12), which led 31-20 at halftime. Matheus Mullins scored 14 points for Kearny (12-8) and Luis Rodriguez had 11.
Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Each site will host four teams. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will then wrestle each other in the semifinal matches. At Bridgewater-Raritan, 5 p.m. At Hunterdon Central, 5 p.m. 1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township. 4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe. At Hillsborough, 4 p.m. 3-Howell vs. 6-Edison. 2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed
MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
Bloomfield defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Kot offered 17 points for Bloomfield in its 45-38 victory over Montclair in Montclair. Bloomfield (10-10) sprang out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Montclair (14-7) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. However, Bloomfield took back control in the third outscoring Montclair 11-5 en route to the win.
Robbinsville edges out Snyder - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Handy posted 17 points as Robbinsville defeated Snyder 64-60 in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (14-8) held a 28-24 lead at the half and held on with both teams scoring 36 points in the second half. Pat Kapp and Evan Bunnell also added 16 points each. Samir Jordan led the way for...
No. 20 Morris Knolls tops Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap
Jake McCloud posted a hat-trick with an assist as well to lead Morris Knolls, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Morristown-Beard 8-1 at the Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Morris Knolls (10-4-4) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead at the end of the first...
Indoor track: South, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 5 (PHOTOS)
Haddonfield’s girls team and Manchester Township’s boys squad both earned South, Group 2 sectional titles while Timber Creek girls and Pennauken boys took home South, Group 3 team titles during the sectional championships meet at Bennett Indoor Complex in Toms River. Haddonfield cleaned up shop in the South...
Nutley Girls and Boys Basketball Hit the Court Again Tuesday
Girls Basketball The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. The win was the second straight for Nutley (7-11), which also defeated Hoboken, 43-25, on Monday afternoon. Grace Christie (18 points, three blocks, two rebounds), Isabel Riccardi (six points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists, three steals) and Mina Shaw (three points, six rebounds, three blocks) led the way. Nutley's next game is a road contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Newark Central at 7 p.m. Boys Basketball Anthony Pinal and Erik Thompson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Nutley suffered a 47-40 loss to Livingston on Thursday in Nutley. Donte Dubose-Carter added seven points for the Raiders (6-16), who led, 14-8, after the first quarter but was outscored, 28-18, in the middle quarters. Dubose-Carter continues to lead the team in scoring with a 13.2 average. Thompson (11.4 ppg.), Pinal (9.1 ppg.) and Jordan Small (7.0 ppg.) round out the top four scorers. Nutley is scheduled to play host to Newark Academy on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.
Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap
John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
