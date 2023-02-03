ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball – 2023 Shore Conference Tournament Seeds and Pairings

2023 Girls Basketball Shore Conference Tournament Seeds. (17) Toms River East/(16) Marlboro winner at (1) St. John Vianney. (18) Long Branch/(15) Ranney winner at (2) Red Bank Catholic. (19) Point Beach/(14) Manchester winner at (3) Manasquan. (20) Monmouth/(13) Jackson Memorial winner at (4) St. Rose. (21) Howell/(12) Howell winner at...
Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 1 Recap

Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 1 Recap. #17 Toms River East 41 vs #16 Marlboro 39Toms River East overcame a 15-point deficit in the 4th quarter to win 41-39. They outscored Marlboro 21-4 in the final quarter led by juniors Yana Shupak, who finished with 14 points, and Sydney Murphey, who finished with 11 points. Marlboro was led by senior Erica DiSimone with a game high 15 points. Toms River East will play #1 seed SJV on Thursday.
Shore Sports Network Wrestling Top 10, Feb. 6: NJSIAA Tournament to determine final rankings

The NJSIAA Team Tournament is here, and by this time next week, we'll definitively know which team will finish the season as the No. 1 team in the Shore Conference. The sectional tournament begins today for the public school schools while the non-public matches get underway on Tuesday. It all culminates on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena on the campus of Rutgers University where the five public and two non-public state champions will be crowned, closing out the dual-meet portion of the season.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJSIAA Wrestling Tournament: Public School Sectional Finals Matchups

2-Clifton at 1-Passaic Tech, 6 p.m. 3-Westfield at 1-Phillipsburg, 6 p.m. 3-Howell at 1-Hunterdon Central, 6 p.m. 3-Kingsway at 1-Southern, 6 p.m. 3-Morris Knolls at 1-Mount Olive, 6 p.m. North 2. 2-Watchung Hills at 1-North Hunterdon, 6 p.m. Central. 2-Jackson Memorial at 1-Brick Memorial, 6 p.m. South. 6-Cherry Hill West...
