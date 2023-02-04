ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Carlene Hawk, 83, of Social Circle

Carlene Hawk, age 83 of Social Circle, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 to the late Carl Nunnally Knight and the late Margaret Peters Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Walter Hawk. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law:...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Gary Greene, 84, of Loganville

Gary Greene, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Gary was the Vice-President of Operations...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Donald Ward Burgess, 80, of Monroe

Donald Ward Burgess, age 80 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Brian Widmer will officiate. He was preceded in death by his...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Frankie Malcom, 80, of Monroe

Frankie Malcom, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on January 31, 2023. He was born on February 14, 1942 to the late W.A. Malcom and Lucille Roberts Malcom. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Gloria Wilson Malcom. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kathy...
MONROE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17

Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Back to the basics at Braxton’s

Braxton Roberts III and his son, Braxton Roberts IV, are reopening the antique store aspect of their business, Braxton’s, located in downtown Loganville at the corner of Main Street and Highway 78. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan – The Walton Tribune. The brainchild of the younger Braxton, the revived...
LOGANVILLE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development

ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
ROSWELL, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Loganville is hiring

The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville Career website on Feb. 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

DEVIN WILLOCK AND CHANDLER LECROY WILL FOREVER BE REMEMBERED

Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were two Bulldogs, two sweet souls, a son and a daughter with one thing bringing them together: University of Georgia football. Devin, an offensive lineman, and Chandler, a recruiting analyst, were killed in a car wreck Sunday, January 15, 2023. Just hours before the fatal...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County

Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

