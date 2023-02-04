Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Carlene Hawk, 83, of Social Circle
Carlene Hawk, age 83 of Social Circle, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 to the late Carl Nunnally Knight and the late Margaret Peters Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Walter Hawk. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law:...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Francis ‘Blackstock’ South, 83, of Good Hope
Barbara Francis (Blackstock) South, age 83 of Good Hope, GA, passed away in her home on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1750 Double Bridges Road, Good Hope, GA 30641. Pastor Wayne Edwards will officiate.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Gary Greene, 84, of Loganville
Gary Greene, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Gary was the Vice-President of Operations...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Donald Ward Burgess, 80, of Monroe
Donald Ward Burgess, age 80 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Brian Widmer will officiate. He was preceded in death by his...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Frankie Malcom, 80, of Monroe
Frankie Malcom, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on January 31, 2023. He was born on February 14, 1942 to the late W.A. Malcom and Lucille Roberts Malcom. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Gloria Wilson Malcom. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kathy...
henrycountytimes.com
Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17
Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
Monroe Local News
Back to the basics at Braxton’s
Braxton Roberts III and his son, Braxton Roberts IV, are reopening the antique store aspect of their business, Braxton’s, located in downtown Loganville at the corner of Main Street and Highway 78. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan – The Walton Tribune. The brainchild of the younger Braxton, the revived...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Monroe Local News
Georgia Southern University announces local student on Fall 2022 President’s List
STATESBORO, GA (02/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,150 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local government calendar includes another Mall meeting
The City Council in Maysville has signed off on a sixty-day moratorium on new construction projects.
appenmedia.com
Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development
ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
Monroe Local News
The City of Loganville is hiring
The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville Career website on Feb. 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
bulldawgillustrated.com
DEVIN WILLOCK AND CHANDLER LECROY WILL FOREVER BE REMEMBERED
Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were two Bulldogs, two sweet souls, a son and a daughter with one thing bringing them together: University of Georgia football. Devin, an offensive lineman, and Chandler, a recruiting analyst, were killed in a car wreck Sunday, January 15, 2023. Just hours before the fatal...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
