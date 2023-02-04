Read full article on original website
Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County
Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County during the weekend were those of Gary Levin.
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 has been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man were arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said.
MCSO: Arisbel Paumier Mendez Arrested on Burglary Allegations
Martin County - Monday February 6, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested Arisbel Paumier Mendez of Ocala on allegations of burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is accused of attempting to steal tools from a travel trailer in Martin County.
Tragic Murder Mystery Solved: Two Suspects Arrested for Killing of Tamarac Resident
A deadly mystery has been unraveled in Tamarac. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and the Missing Persons Unit, in collaboration with several other law enforcement agencies, arrested two suspects in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Gianni Coto of Tamarac. Coto was reported missing by his family on...
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
OKECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and...
Shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
PAHOKEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Pahokee homicide that happened early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away. Deputies responded to...
Man found fatally shot on Pahokee street
PAHOKEE — A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the city, police said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot in the 100 block of Carver Place shortly after 1 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found him outside, suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers responding to the incident pronounced him dead.
Arrest made in shooting near Boynton Beach that killed bystander
BOYNTON BEACH —The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in what it called a "rolling gun battle" in December that killed a man in his home. A teen who turned 18 last month was arrested Jan. 31 and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff's...
Anti-Semitic messages placed on driveways in residential neighborhoods in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Anti-Semitic messages were found in neighborhoods in Vero Beach. The Vero Beach Police Department said the anti-Semitic messages were found in several residential driveways on Monday. Photos provided by the police department show the anti-Semitic messages placed in plastic bags filled with corn kernels.
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
Loaded gun brought into Palm Beach Gardens High School, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A student from Palm Beach Gardens High School was arrested on Monday after a loaded gun was found on campus on Monday. The high school's principal Jay Blavatt sent an email to parents and staff detail how the gun was found. According to Blavatt, another student told a staff member that he had seen a gun.
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by
A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
FHP trooper remembered on anniversary of death
Friends and family of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock slain three years ago gathered to remember him Sunday morning.
Human remains found in Okeechobee County where missing Lyft driver was last reported
(OKEECHOBEE, FL) – Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday near where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin was last reported before he disappeared. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found around 10 a.m. off Northeast 40th Terrace and State Road 70 in a wooded area near the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center in the northeast section of the city. Officials say information gathered by investigators led them to the location.
Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS
A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
18-year-old shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School; police search for shooter
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street. There is a command post a block away from the taped off shooting...
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
Vehicle lands in canal after crash in western Boca Raton
Two people were taken to hospitals Monday morning after a vehicle ended up in a canal following a crash in southern Palm Beach County.
Human remains of adult man found in Okeechobee, officials say
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating human remains of an adult male found in Okeechobee Saturday. Officials say the remains were found in a wooded part of a residential area in the northeast section of town by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator. The Okeechobee County sheriff nor FDLE have shared why a FDLE investigator was searching this specific area prior to the grim discovery.
