(OKEECHOBEE, FL) – Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday near where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin was last reported before he disappeared. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found around 10 a.m. off Northeast 40th Terrace and State Road 70 in a wooded area near the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center in the northeast section of the city. Officials say information gathered by investigators led them to the location.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO