On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 18220 260th St SW, Gentilly. Deputies and Crookston Fire Department responded and discovered that the fire originated from a skid-steer that was parked in the garage. The garage was attached to a home on the property. The property owner, Duane Spear (82), was home at the time of the incident. Spear reported that an unknown good Samaritan stopped to help by pulling the burning skid-steer out of the garage with their pickup, preventing further damage to the garage and residence. The good Samaritan left before first responders arrived on the scene.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO