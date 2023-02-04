Read full article on original website
Drekker Brewing Company celebrates fifth annual Fargo Hotdish Festival
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Thirteen of the best restaurants in Fargo were invited to the Drekker Brewing Company to celebrate a midwestern classic: hotdish. “A lot of restaurants from downtown, West Fargo. Some people who have been here numerous times, Luna, Blackbird Pizza, some new people, Unicorn Park, which will be a new restaurant going into Brewhalla, which we are very excited about, they are here. Marge’s Diner, a new restaurant. We just try to find restaurants that a crowd pleaser for the Fargo area and bring them in.” says Carly Montplaisir, Event Director, Drekker Brewing Co.
Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing eyes new taproom location in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular locally-owned brewing company in Moorhead is looking to expand their business with a location in West Fargo. Junkyard Brewing Company is in talks with the City of West Fargo, negotiating details of a vacant building at 409 Sheyenne Street. Junkyard Brewing LLC filed their business with the state of North Dakota in mid-January. They tell Valley News Live they are still working through some details, but may be ready to release additional information later in February.
Official responds to complaints about childcare background checks at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- The Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services is refuting complaints about how long it's taking her department to complete background checks for people who want to work in the childcare industry. "If we get a full kit, which means someone has resided in North...
West Fargo Schools Superintendent Beth Slette talks staffing, school vouchers and successes of district this school year
(West Fargo, ND) -- As school districts move beyond the halfway point in the current school year, challenges remain when it comes to staffing and filled those open positions. That is no different in West Fargo, where Superintendent Beth Slette says openings within her district vary from all over the place.
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
Traffic and parking alerts for Monster Jam on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monster Jam is revving back into the FARGODOME on Saturday, February 4, and the city of Fargo says to be prepared for increased traffic and congestion. Two shows are happening at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The doors open one hour before each show.
Man throws cats out of car after trying to surrender them in Fargo, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday brought a lingering sad feeling for animal lovers in the Valley, after Fargo Police said a man threw two cats out of his vehicle, killing one of them. The incident was caught on camera outside of the city pound. Officers are still looking...
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
Moorhead PD & local business work to quickly find domestic assault suspect
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says officers responded to a report of a domestic assault, today, and the suspect ran from the scene as police got there. Officials say while they checked the area, one officer stopped and talked with a crew at Carr’s Tree...
Owner of small auto repair business in Fargo challenges city closing order
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The owner of a Fargo auto repair shop is launching a legal battle against the city’s demands that he shut down his business next month, or face heavy fines. John Bultman was told that he needs to close John’s repair, his tiny shop in...
Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is looking to get in contact with a random stranger that helped her after a rollover crash on I-29. Debra Acevedo said she was upside when the good Samaritan got her out. “Oh it was terrifying because once the car...
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO SKID-STEER GARAGE FIRE
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 18220 260th St SW, Gentilly. Deputies and Crookston Fire Department responded and discovered that the fire originated from a skid-steer that was parked in the garage. The garage was attached to a home on the property. The property owner, Duane Spear (82), was home at the time of the incident. Spear reported that an unknown good Samaritan stopped to help by pulling the burning skid-steer out of the garage with their pickup, preventing further damage to the garage and residence. The good Samaritan left before first responders arrived on the scene.
Man who pled guilty to killing co-workers sentenced to life without parole
FARGO (KFGO) – Anthony Reese, the Moorhead man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two co-workers and an unborn child in November of 2021, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reese, 36, shot and killed Richard Pittman, 43, and April Carbone, 32,...
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton homicide case pending further investigation
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The murder case against a Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been put on hold, at least for now. Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson says the Richland County State’s Attorney has asked that the murder charge against 33-year-old Anthony Kruger be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can be refiled. Kruger is still considered a person of interest in Medenwald’s shooting death.
Women hurt, charges under investigation after crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two women are hurt and charges are under investigation after a crash in Richland County. It happened just before 5:30 PM Thursday at the intersection of Richland County 1 and 76th Street SE, 3 miles north of Mooreton. Highway Patrol says Leslie Reiland,...
“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!. The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.
Fargo Davies BBB HC Bart Manson Breaks Down How His Tight Knit Team Is Leading The EDC
Fargo Davies boys basketball head coach Bart Manson joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He discussed a tight race in the EDC, which players are breaking out for the Eagles, and more!
