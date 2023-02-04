Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
2 hurt, traffic blocked after 5-vehicle crash near Little River, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash that is blocking lanes of traffic in the area of Highway 17 South under Highway 90 near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 1:36 p.m. People are being asked to avoid the […]
Two-vehicle crash under investigation in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach is under investigation, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. It happened Monday on Socastee Boulevard near Macklen Drive. No life-threatening injuries have been reported, according to Starling. It is unknown at this time if anyone was taken to the […]
WMBF
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
Horry County police take bank robbery suspect into custody near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police took a suspect in custody after investigating a reported robbery that happened at the United Community Bank near Little River. Authorities had blocked off the parking lot and put up yellow tape outside the bank located at 3187 Highway 9 East. Those in the area can expect […]
live5news.com
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
wpde.com
Active police investigation underway in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers were asked to avoid a road in Loris as police conduct an active investigation. Horry County Police Dept. said Highway 45 was closed to traffic at 2:3 p.m. on Lawson Road and reopened at 3:40 p.m. "The investigation is active and ongoing but...
CCSO searching for juvenile last seen Wednesday near McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road on February 1, deputies say. Sariyanah is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown […]
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
WMBF
Horry County police close Highway 90 in search for bank robbery suspect in Conway area
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area. Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day.
FOX Carolina
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
wpde.com
2 agencies continue search on 11th day for missing duck hunter from NMB area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two agencies are continuing to search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle Monday after he was last seen off the Little River Coast. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they are actively searching the water along with Brunswick County on the eleventh day.
WMBF
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. MORE COVERAGE | Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says. Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle...
wpde.com
Suspect still on the loose following attempted kidnapping in Loris: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to an attempted kidnapping in the Loris area of Horry County Sunday night, according to a report. Horry County police said they went to the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road in reference to a possible kidnapping. When officers arrived, they...
WMBF
3 displaced after space heater causes house fire in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are displaced after a space heater caused a fire in Florence Friday morning. The City of Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said crews were called to the blaze at 1305 Elmore at 10 a.m. Johnson said the fire was under control in about 10...
1 person taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Surfside Beach area, authorities say
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are being blocked in the area of Glenns Bay Road and Chandler Drive in the Surfside Beach area after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, Horry County Fire Rescue announced in a Facebook post. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 1:05 p.m., according to the post. […]
wpde.com
Marlboro County town makes progress catching up on audits
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Town of Clio has made progress in catching up on past audits to be submitted to the state's treasurer's office, according to a spokesperson from the treasurer's office. Clio is among a list of municipalities deemed delinquent by the South Carolina...
Comments / 0