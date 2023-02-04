Read full article on original website
Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Sunday/Monday Scoreboard, Feb. 6
Shore at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m. Jackson Liberty at Wall, 5:30 p.m. Barnegat at Seneca, 4:15 p.m. Pinelands at Pilgrim Academy, 5:30 p.m. Academy for Urban Leadership at Monmouth, 6 p.m. Postponements. Non-Division. Long Branch at Keansburg -- PPD, TBA.
Barnegat Wrestlers Get Three Big Victories on Saturday
PEMBERTON - The Barnegat High School wrestling squad had a very successful Saturday competing in the Pemberton Quad Tournament. The Bengals racked up three victories defeating Pemberton, Burlington City and Willingboro. See stats and details listed below. Barnegat 36, Pemberton 30 106 Lillian Krohn (Pemberton Township) over Blake Burkle (Barnegat) (Fall 0:35) 113 John Giblock (Barnegat) over Thomas Kupsch (Pemberton Township) (Fall 1:53) 120 Gregory Mamola (Barnegat) over Ryan Lambert (Pemberton Township) (Fall 3:37) 126 Trey DeMeo (Barnegat) over Jason Fagens (Pemberton Township) (Dec 9-2) 132 Gianni Marfia (Barnegat) over Journey Riddick (Pemberton Township) (Fall 2:48) 138 Willie Nunez (Pemberton Township) over Aiden O`Halloran (Barnegat) (Dec 6-0) 144 Jaden Edwards (Pemberton Township) over Miguel Sendecki (Barnegat) (Dec 7-6) 150 Anthony Ryan...
Shore Sports Network Wrestling Top 10, Feb. 6: NJSIAA Tournament to determine final rankings
The NJSIAA Team Tournament is here, and by this time next week, we'll definitively know which team will finish the season as the No. 1 team in the Shore Conference. The sectional tournament begins today for the public school schools while the non-public matches get underway on Tuesday. It all culminates on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena on the campus of Rutgers University where the five public and two non-public state champions will be crowned, closing out the dual-meet portion of the season.
HS Girls Basketball Standings, Stats and Rankings (thru Feb. 5)
(Results reported thru Feb. 4) Team (Record) GP Pts Avg. Team (Record) GP Pts Avg. Team (Record) GP Pts Avg.
WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Sweeps to go to State Section Finals
WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills wrestling is moving on to the state section finals after defeating Sayreville, 44-33 in the quarters and Middletown North, 35-32 in the semis on Monday. “What a great TEAM WIN! “ said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “All 14 weight classes wrestled tough and did their jobs to secure the win against both Sayreville and Middletown North. The state semi finals were tied 32-32 with 1 match left and we won the last match to win the dual meet 35-32. We are heading to the STATE SECTIONAL FINALS! Thank you to all the students, family members, youth program wrestlers, LOW, and community on coming to the match. The atmosphere was ELECTRIC! We need that same support on Wednesday as we head to North Hunterdon for the finals.”
Boys Basketball – OC Sports Medicine Week 5 Player of the Week Winner: Will Nugent, Middletown South
Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 5 Player of the Week. Middletown South keeps winning and a main reason is because different players continue to step up. Last week, it was Nugent's turn to step up, which came with standout Pat Brown hobbled by an ankle injury. Nugent raised his game by averaging a double-double (11.3 points and 11.3 rebounds) in three Middletown South wins over Middletown North, Red Bank and St. John Vianney. His 14 points and 13 rebounds helped the Eagles escape Middletown North with a win while Brown was sidelined.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed
MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
Boys Basketball: Trotsko wins it for Colts Neck over Hillside
Vova Trotsko’s layup off a feed from Dillon Younger with 17 seconds left gave Colts Neck a 40-39 victory over Hillside in Hillside. With the victory, the Cougars have won seven of their last eight games. Hillside (5-15) went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before Colts Neck (15-5)...
Indoor track: South, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 5 (PHOTOS)
Haddonfield’s girls team and Manchester Township’s boys squad both earned South, Group 2 sectional titles while Timber Creek girls and Pennauken boys took home South, Group 3 team titles during the sectional championships meet at Bennett Indoor Complex in Toms River. Haddonfield cleaned up shop in the South...
Rumson-Fair Haven dominates Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr netted 25 points as Rumson-Fair Haven cruised to a dominant 93-58 victory over Donovan Catholic in Rumson. David Carr scored 17 points for Rumson-Fair Haven (15-5), who won its fourth straight game. Rumson-Fair Haven jumped out to an early 27-13 lead and never looked back, owning a 31-point lead by halftime.
Southern Regional to Host NJSIAA South Jersey Group V Wrestling Round 1 & 2 on Monday, February 6
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association South Jersey Group V Wrestling Tournament will begin on Monday, February 6. Southern Regional will be hosting Round 1 and 2 with weigh-ins beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the match beginning at 5 p.m. Southern Regional will take on Egg Harbor Township while Highland-Triton will wrestle against Rancocas Valley Regional High School. The winners of Round 1 will move on to Round 2 at 6:45/7 p.m.
Maria Nolan, the winningest coach in NJ girls volleyball history, announces her retirement
Twenty-eight times in her 46 years coaching girls volleyball in North Jersey, Maria Nolan’s teams ended the season with a victory. The Immaculate Heart Academy coach chose to cap her career the same way. Monday, less than three months after guiding the Blue Eagles to the NJSIAA Non-Public A championship, Nolan officially announced her...
