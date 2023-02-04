ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Wrestlers Get Three Big Victories on Saturday

PEMBERTON - The Barnegat High School wrestling squad had a very successful Saturday competing in the Pemberton Quad Tournament.  The Bengals racked up three victories defeating Pemberton, Burlington City and Willingboro. See stats and details listed below.    Barnegat 36, Pemberton 30   106 Lillian Krohn (Pemberton Township) over Blake Burkle (Barnegat) (Fall 0:35)   113 John Giblock (Barnegat) over Thomas Kupsch (Pemberton Township) (Fall 1:53)       120 Gregory Mamola (Barnegat) over Ryan Lambert (Pemberton Township) (Fall 3:37)       126 Trey DeMeo (Barnegat) over Jason Fagens (Pemberton Township) (Dec 9-2)       132 Gianni Marfia (Barnegat) over Journey Riddick (Pemberton Township) (Fall 2:48)       138 Willie Nunez (Pemberton Township) over Aiden O`Halloran (Barnegat) (Dec 6-0)       144 Jaden Edwards (Pemberton Township) over Miguel Sendecki (Barnegat) (Dec 7-6)       150 Anthony Ryan...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Shore Sports Network Wrestling Top 10, Feb. 6: NJSIAA Tournament to determine final rankings

The NJSIAA Team Tournament is here, and by this time next week, we'll definitively know which team will finish the season as the No. 1 team in the Shore Conference. The sectional tournament begins today for the public school schools while the non-public matches get underway on Tuesday. It all culminates on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena on the campus of Rutgers University where the five public and two non-public state champions will be crowned, closing out the dual-meet portion of the season.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Sweeps to go to State Section Finals

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills wrestling is moving on to the state section finals after defeating Sayreville, 44-33 in the quarters and Middletown North, 35-32 in the semis on Monday. “What a great TEAM WIN! “ said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “All 14 weight classes wrestled tough and did their jobs to secure the win against both Sayreville and Middletown North. The state semi finals were tied 32-32 with 1 match left and we won the last match to win the dual meet 35-32. We are heading to the STATE SECTIONAL FINALS! Thank you to all the students, family members, youth program wrestlers, LOW, and community on coming to the match. The atmosphere was ELECTRIC! We need that same support on Wednesday as we head to North Hunterdon for the finals.”  
WARREN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Boys Basketball – OC Sports Medicine Week 5 Player of the Week Winner: Will Nugent, Middletown South

Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 5 Player of the Week. Middletown South keeps winning and a main reason is because different players continue to step up. Last week, it was Nugent's turn to step up, which came with standout Pat Brown hobbled by an ankle injury. Nugent raised his game by averaging a double-double (11.3 points and 11.3 rebounds) in three Middletown South wins over Middletown North, Red Bank and St. John Vianney. His 14 points and 13 rebounds helped the Eagles escape Middletown North with a win while Brown was sidelined.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed

MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Regional to Host NJSIAA South Jersey Group V Wrestling Round 1 & 2 on Monday, February 6

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association South Jersey Group V Wrestling Tournament will begin on Monday, February 6. Southern Regional will be hosting Round 1 and 2 with weigh-ins beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the match beginning at 5 p.m.  Southern Regional will take on Egg Harbor Township while Highland-Triton will wrestle against Rancocas Valley Regional High School. The winners of Round 1 will move on to Round 2 at 6:45/7 p.m. 
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy