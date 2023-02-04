WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills wrestling is moving on to the state section finals after defeating Sayreville, 44-33 in the quarters and Middletown North, 35-32 in the semis on Monday. “What a great TEAM WIN! “ said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “All 14 weight classes wrestled tough and did their jobs to secure the win against both Sayreville and Middletown North. The state semi finals were tied 32-32 with 1 match left and we won the last match to win the dual meet 35-32. We are heading to the STATE SECTIONAL FINALS! Thank you to all the students, family members, youth program wrestlers, LOW, and community on coming to the match. The atmosphere was ELECTRIC! We need that same support on Wednesday as we head to North Hunterdon for the finals.”

