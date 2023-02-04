Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Francis ‘Blackstock’ South, 83, of Good Hope
Barbara Francis (Blackstock) South, age 83 of Good Hope, GA, passed away in her home on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1750 Double Bridges Road, Good Hope, GA 30641. Pastor Wayne Edwards will officiate.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Carlene Hawk, 83, of Social Circle
Carlene Hawk, age 83 of Social Circle, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 to the late Carl Nunnally Knight and the late Margaret Peters Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Walter Hawk. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law:...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Gary Greene, 84, of Loganville
Gary Greene, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Gary was the Vice-President of Operations...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Bertha ‘Louise’ Green, 87, of Monroe
Mrs. Bertha “Louise” Green, 87 years of age, Monroe, GA entered into rest on February 1, 2023. She is now absent from the body but present with her Lord whom she loved and served faithfully. Louise was born on August 31, 1935 to the late Bertha Price Maddox and the late James Drayton Maddox. Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Green, Sr; a precious grandson, Eric Franklin Green; brother, Luther “Buddy” Maddox; sister, Joyce Thompson; brother-in-law, Bobby Watkins.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Donald Ward Burgess, 80, of Monroe
Donald Ward Burgess, age 80 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Brian Widmer will officiate. He was preceded in death by his...
Monroe Local News
Back to the basics at Braxton’s
Braxton Roberts III and his son, Braxton Roberts IV, are reopening the antique store aspect of their business, Braxton’s, located in downtown Loganville at the corner of Main Street and Highway 78. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan – The Walton Tribune. The brainchild of the younger Braxton, the revived...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
henrycountytimes.com
Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17
Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
Monroe Local News
The City of Loganville is hiring
The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville Career website on Feb. 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
adventuresinatlanta.com
35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST
Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation
The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need
In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
appenmedia.com
Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development
ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Threats on Facebook; shotgun wrapped in blanket located behind dumpster; squatters; two employees arrested for shoplifting
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incident reports for the period Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of 7 killed in Newton County hit-and-run crash
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family wants the driver who hit and killed a mother of seven in Newton County earlier this week brought to justice. The sheriff’s office says the driver never stopped and left the woman to die. "I want to know why this person did this...
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to vote on increase to solid waste disposal fees
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners are expected to vote on an increase to the county’s solid waste disposal fees. At the end of last year, the City of Monroe notified the county that city’s transfer station would be increasing its tipping fees effect Jan. 2 this year.
wfmynews2.com
Rickey Smiley gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
