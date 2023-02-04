ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Carlene Hawk, 83, of Social Circle

Carlene Hawk, age 83 of Social Circle, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 to the late Carl Nunnally Knight and the late Margaret Peters Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Walter Hawk. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law:...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Gary Greene, 84, of Loganville

Gary Greene, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Gary was the Vice-President of Operations...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Bertha ‘Louise’ Green, 87, of Monroe

Mrs. Bertha “Louise” Green, 87 years of age, Monroe, GA entered into rest on February 1, 2023. She is now absent from the body but present with her Lord whom she loved and served faithfully. Louise was born on August 31, 1935 to the late Bertha Price Maddox and the late James Drayton Maddox. Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Green, Sr; a precious grandson, Eric Franklin Green; brother, Luther “Buddy” Maddox; sister, Joyce Thompson; brother-in-law, Bobby Watkins.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Donald Ward Burgess, 80, of Monroe

Donald Ward Burgess, age 80 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Brian Widmer will officiate. He was preceded in death by his...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Back to the basics at Braxton’s

Braxton Roberts III and his son, Braxton Roberts IV, are reopening the antique store aspect of their business, Braxton’s, located in downtown Loganville at the corner of Main Street and Highway 78. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan – The Walton Tribune. The brainchild of the younger Braxton, the revived...
LOGANVILLE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17

Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Loganville is hiring

The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville Career website on Feb. 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST

Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation

The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need

In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development

ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of 7 killed in Newton County hit-and-run crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family wants the driver who hit and killed a mother of seven in Newton County earlier this week brought to justice. The sheriff’s office says the driver never stopped and left the woman to die. "I want to know why this person did this...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County BOC to vote on increase to solid waste disposal fees

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners are expected to vote on an increase to the county’s solid waste disposal fees. At the end of last year, the City of Monroe notified the county that city’s transfer station would be increasing its tipping fees effect Jan. 2 this year.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

