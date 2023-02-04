Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
KESQ
‘Woman King’ director Gina Prince-Bythewood says Oscars shutout of her film is a ‘very loud statement’
If you’re wondering why Gina Prince-Bythewood’s film “The Woman King” — which stars Oscar winner Viola Davis and garnered an A+ Cinemascore — was shut out of the Oscars race this year, you’re not alone. In a first-person article for The Hollywood Reporter...
KESQ
Lea Michele on her ‘incredibly healing and very eye-opening’ conversations with ‘Glee’ costars
Riding high with her success with Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival, Lea Michele is reflecting on the drama she had with some of her former costars on “Glee.”. In a discussion with “Interview” magazine, Michele talked about her experience in 2020, when some of her fellow “Glee” actors said she had made life on the set of the series difficult for them.
KESQ
Jim Carrey lists $29M LA mansion while offering a glimpse of his own art
Actor Jim Carrey has listed his California mansion for sale, with the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home being offered for almost $29 million. The sprawling 12,700-square foot property, in LA’s upmarket Brentwood neighborhood, is set across more than two acres of land, according to Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling the sale.
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
KESQ
No one was expecting Bonnie Raitt to win Song of the Year, least of all the singer herself
If her expression was anything to go by, blues singer Bonnie Raitt was not expecting to win Song of the Year at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday. Her song “Just Like That” had three Grammy nominations and snapped up two wins, for Best American Roots Song and Song of the Year. She snatched the prize for the latter from under the noses of fellow nominees including Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.
KESQ
The husband-and-wife forgers who fooled the art market — and made millions
After decades of painting fakes, falsifying evidence and diligently covering their tracks, it was a single act of carelessness that brought the Beltracchis’ deception to light. One half of the German husband-and-wife duo, Wolfgang Beltracchi, had run out of the zinc he used to create white paint for their...
