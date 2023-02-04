ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Carlene Hawk, 83, of Social Circle

Carlene Hawk, age 83 of Social Circle, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 to the late Carl Nunnally Knight and the late Margaret Peters Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Walter Hawk. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law:...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Gary Greene, 84, of Loganville

Gary Greene, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Gary was the Vice-President of Operations...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Bertha ‘Louise’ Green, 87, of Monroe

Mrs. Bertha “Louise” Green, 87 years of age, Monroe, GA entered into rest on February 1, 2023. She is now absent from the body but present with her Lord whom she loved and served faithfully. Louise was born on August 31, 1935 to the late Bertha Price Maddox and the late James Drayton Maddox. Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Green, Sr; a precious grandson, Eric Franklin Green; brother, Luther “Buddy” Maddox; sister, Joyce Thompson; brother-in-law, Bobby Watkins.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Frankie Malcom, 80, of Monroe

Frankie Malcom, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on January 31, 2023. He was born on February 14, 1942 to the late W.A. Malcom and Lucille Roberts Malcom. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Gloria Wilson Malcom. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kathy...
MONROE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17

Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Back to the basics at Braxton’s

Braxton Roberts III and his son, Braxton Roberts IV, are reopening the antique store aspect of their business, Braxton’s, located in downtown Loganville at the corner of Main Street and Highway 78. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan – The Walton Tribune. The brainchild of the younger Braxton, the revived...
LOGANVILLE, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development

ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
ROSWELL, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Monroe Local News

The City of Loganville is hiring

The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville Career website on Feb. 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Feb. 6, 2023: Georgia Mall redevelopment proposal picking back up

Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County BOC to vote on increase to solid waste disposal fees

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners are expected to vote on an increase to the county’s solid waste disposal fees. At the end of last year, the City of Monroe notified the county that city’s transfer station would be increasing its tipping fees effect Jan. 2 this year.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

