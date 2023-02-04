Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Carlene Hawk, 83, of Social Circle
Carlene Hawk, age 83 of Social Circle, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 to the late Carl Nunnally Knight and the late Margaret Peters Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Walter Hawk. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law:...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Francis ‘Blackstock’ South, 83, of Good Hope
Barbara Francis (Blackstock) South, age 83 of Good Hope, GA, passed away in her home on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1750 Double Bridges Road, Good Hope, GA 30641. Pastor Wayne Edwards will officiate.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Gary Greene, 84, of Loganville
Gary Greene, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Gary was the Vice-President of Operations...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Bertha ‘Louise’ Green, 87, of Monroe
Mrs. Bertha “Louise” Green, 87 years of age, Monroe, GA entered into rest on February 1, 2023. She is now absent from the body but present with her Lord whom she loved and served faithfully. Louise was born on August 31, 1935 to the late Bertha Price Maddox and the late James Drayton Maddox. Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Green, Sr; a precious grandson, Eric Franklin Green; brother, Luther “Buddy” Maddox; sister, Joyce Thompson; brother-in-law, Bobby Watkins.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Frankie Malcom, 80, of Monroe
Frankie Malcom, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on January 31, 2023. He was born on February 14, 1942 to the late W.A. Malcom and Lucille Roberts Malcom. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Gloria Wilson Malcom. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kathy...
Monroe Local News
Georgia Southern University announces local student on Fall 2022 President’s List
STATESBORO, GA (02/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,150 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17
Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
Monroe Local News
Back to the basics at Braxton’s
Braxton Roberts III and his son, Braxton Roberts IV, are reopening the antique store aspect of their business, Braxton’s, located in downtown Loganville at the corner of Main Street and Highway 78. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan – The Walton Tribune. The brainchild of the younger Braxton, the revived...
Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development
ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
Anti-Semitic flyers found in driveways of several Dunwoody, Sandy Springs neighborhoods
Residents in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs neighborhoods found disturbing anti-Semitic flyers in their driveways Sunday morning.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
Monroe Local News
One dead and three injured in Gwinnett County when car crashes into mobile home community
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police reported that Jordan Gonzalez, 36, died Sunday after his vehicle drove through the Countryside Village in Gwinnett in the 1400 block of Horizon Parkway late Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County PD, Gonzalez was traveling west on Horizon Parkway...
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Monroe Local News
The City of Loganville is hiring
The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville Career website on Feb. 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Feb. 6, 2023: Georgia Mall redevelopment proposal picking back up
Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Threats on Facebook; shotgun wrapped in blanket located behind dumpster; squatters; two employees arrested for shoplifting
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incident reports for the period Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to vote on increase to solid waste disposal fees
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners are expected to vote on an increase to the county’s solid waste disposal fees. At the end of last year, the City of Monroe notified the county that city’s transfer station would be increasing its tipping fees effect Jan. 2 this year.
