Carscoops
What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?
This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
Rare 1958 Chevy Yeoman Selling At OK Classics Auction This Weekend
Grab this one hit wonder of a wagon to make your collection more unique. Back in medieval times, the yeoman’s job meant hard and good work. Chevy appropriately named the 1958 Chevy Yeoman Wagon for its entry level and rugged vehicle. If you’ve never seen one in person before, you’re not alone, but you can add this rare example to your collection so you can see one everyday, or perhaps, put it on the road to do hard work for you on the road?
Buy This Ready-To-Race Audi R18 TDI and Pretend You’re a Le Mans Hero
Art and RevsFully functioning, turbo diesel powered, non-hybrid, and Le Mans winning pedigree. This 2011 Audi R18 TDI Ultra might be the ultimate track day toy.
Rare L-78 Powered 1969 Chevelle SS Selling At GAA in February
Grab this rare and attractive muscle car for your collection. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit.
Ferrari And Lamborghini Posted Record Sales In 2022
Interest rates may be skyrocketing and middle-class Americans may be suffering to afford groceries, but you wouldn't know it by looking at sales of luxury automakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini. Both boutique Italian automakers reported record sales in 2022, beating out previous records from 2021. It's worth noting that these two were not outliers: Rolls-Royce also had its best year ever and so did Bentley. Clearly, it's a great time to be rich.
The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275
While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
Beyoncé earned $24 million for a one-hour concert in Dubai. Here’s the hotel she opened for, where rooms cost up to $100,000 a night
At the opening of Atlantis the Royal, Queen Bey reportedly slept in $100,000 a night accommodations.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why You Should Own The Harley-Davidson Breakout 117
Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary came with an impressive selection of new models, updates, and changes. Among them was the valiant return of its modern softail chopper, the Breakout. When it was first introduced in 2013, the Breakout was literally the breakout bike of the year as a CVO before the standard model was released. It was flashy, powerful, and a certified head-turner. It enjoyed its time as Harley's factory chopper for a new age before being discontinued in 2020, breaking many hearts in the process. But the newer 2023 version is a bit different when compared to its predecessors. It's bolder. It's faster. It's more muscular. But, more importantly... it's back! So if one of your New Year's resolutions is tearing down the road in this lean, mean, concrete-burning machine, here are ten reasons why that is a great idea!
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
An oil painting that was discovered in a farm shed covered in bird droppings is a rare piece of art expected to sell for up to $3 million
The 17th-century work, identified as a study by famed Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck, was bought for $600 by keen-eyed collector Albert B. Roberts.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
