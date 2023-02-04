ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Hickory Police Arrest Taylorsville Man

Tod-Jaa Dazujuan Tilley, age 37 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Hickory Police. He was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Tilley is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000. A Tuesday court appearance is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Charge Man With Trafficking Drugs

35-year old Joshua Lynn Whitmire of Hickory is facing a long list of charges after his arrest Sunday morning. He was charged by the Catawba County Sherrif’s Office with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked and having a fictitious or altered registration and or license tag. Whitmire is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond of $85,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance today in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County

Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
HICKORY, NC
Taylorsville Man Charged With Forcible Trespass

Jeffery Douglas Kennedy, age 50 of Taylorsville, was arrested Saturday and charged with larceny and forcible trespass. As of earlier today, he remained in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $4,500. Kennedy is scheduled to appear in County District Court today.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Hudson Woman Gets Federal Prison Time For Raiding Mailboxes

31-year-old Phyllis Ann Garcia of Hudson was sentenced Thursday (February 2) to 54 months in prison for bank fraud and related charges. The announcement was made by Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Garcia was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after she completes her prison term and to pay $18,418.16 in restitution.
HUDSON, NC
Pedestrian Struck and Killed In Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – On Saturday, February 4, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Lincoln County on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. A 2008 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on NC 27, struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway, and then struck a 2008 GMC Sierra in the roadway.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Alexander County Commissioners Meet This Evening

2. Public Hearing – Alexander County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – Sterling Road. 3. 2022 Annual Report of the Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) 5. Alexander County Training Facility PowerPoint Presentation. 6. Budget Ordinance Amendments #36 – #43 and Project Budget Ordinance No. P-5 7. Board Appointments...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

