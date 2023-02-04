Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Steph Curry's Injury Diagnosis Announced
The Golden State Warriors have announced Steph Curry's injury diagnosis.
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
Pros and Cons of Phoenix Suns Acquiring Kevin Durant
With the recent Kyrie Irving trade request, Kevin Durant to the Suns comes with benefits and drawbacks
Draymond Green Just Became The 3rd Golden State Warriors Player To Ever Do This
Draymond Green is the third Golden State Warriors player to reach 1,000 career steals.
NBA Mock Trade: Phoenix Suns Land Kevin Durant For Two Players And Three First-Round Picks
Phoenix Suns have a real chance to land Kevin Durant before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
“He’s gonna regret leaving the Warriors” - Jalen Rose reacts to Kevin Durant’s biggest ‘What If’ amid Kyrie Irving’s trade fiasco
Jalen Rose gets real on Kevin Durant's 'What If' after Irving decides to get traded to the Mavericks
Blackhawks Rumors: Patrick Kane might be on the move after all
The Chicago Blackhawks are for sure going to be sellers before the NHL trade deadline that is fastly approaching. It is a hard time for a lot of players but that is just the business side of the game. It isn’t always the easiest thing for fans or players to watch.
Lakers rumors hint that Kyrie Irving will still wind up in LA eventually
The Los Angeles Lakers wanted to trade for Kyrie Irving to reunite him with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wanted to come to Los Angeles to potentially contend for a title. Despite that, a petty Lakers tax kept Irving away from Los Angeles, instead sending him to the Dallas Mavericks.
LeBron James sounds like a broken man reacting to Kyrie Irving trade
Lebron James sounds like a broken man reacting to Kyrie Irving trade. After the bombshell that sent the NBA world into shockwaves that were the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas. Irving’s former teammate LeBron James has responded to the Lakers not trading for Irving. In a tweet that was...
Klay Thompson Makes History vs. OKC Thunder
Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson had a historical night vs. OKC
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction
The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
Oklahoma City visits Golden State after Gilgeous-Alexander's 42-point game
Oklahoma City Thunder (25-27, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-26, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces the Golden State Warriors after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points in the Thunder's 153-121 win over the Houston Rockets. The Warriors are 16-11 in conference games....
Warriors star Stephen Curry expected to miss several weeks with leg injury
Curry left Golden State’s victory over the Mavericks on Saturday night in the third quarter after suffering the injury. He subsequently underwent imaging that determined the ailment was more serious than his club had hoped. This is naturally a huge blow for Golden State, currently the seventh seed in...
Mavs vs. Warriors Preview: Amid Trade Rumors, Doncic-Less Dallas Battles in the Bay
The Dallas Mavericks face the Golden State Warriors without the services of Luka Doncic … and perhaps Spencer Dinwiddie as well. How will the Mavs fare against the defending champions?
What Kerr believes Dubs need from Poole in Steph's absence
Someone will have to step up for the Warriors in Steph Curry's absence. That player might just be Jordan Poole. In speaking with reporters before Golden State's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked what the team will need from Poole as the fourth-year guard will start in place of Curry, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with a lower-leg injury.
