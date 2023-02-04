Read full article on original website
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
msn.com
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
Mortgage rates are falling back near 6%, reopening the housing market for 3 million home buyers, according to Freddie Mac
Mortgage rates have eased closer to 6%, a sign the housing market is cooling off. Lower rates open the market to 3 million borrowers who'd been priced out, according to Freddie Mac. Markets expect the Fed to stop hiking rates, which could help mortgages become more affordable. Mortgage rates are...
housebeautiful.com
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
These Will Be the Most Stable Housing Markets in 2023
These 10 cities are most likely to weather a housing crisis.
americanmilitarynews.com
2008-style housing crash expected in 4 cities, top US investment bank says: Report
Goldman Sachs, one of the leading global investment banks, is reportedly predicting the housing market could bottom out in four cities in 2023, seeing prices fall at a by percentages not seen since the 2008 recession. According to a note to clients earlier this month, obtained by the New York...
Housing market slump gives homebuilders no choice but to offer aggressive mortgage rate buydowns
As of last month, 75% of U.S. homebuilders were offering mortgage rate buydowns, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
These 4 cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values: Goldman Sachs
As interest rates continue to skyrocket, home prices across the country have continued to plummet — and Goldman Sachs says the declines will only worsen and extend through 2023. In a note to clients earlier this month, Goldman Sachs forecasted that four American cities in particular should gear up for a seismic decline compared to that of the 2008 housing crash. San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego, California will likely see boom and bust declines of more than 25%. Such declines would rival those seen around 15 years ago during the Great Recession. Home prices across the United...
Tech, housing, and manufacturing might already be in a recession. They could bring the US economy down with it.
It's time to start worrying if 'rolling' recessions in tech and housing spread into other parts of the economy.
AOL Corp
Renters may finally get some relief from runaway rental prices in 2023
Renters this year may not have to endure the kind of sticker stock they faced during the last two. While there’s no consensus on what rents will do exactly in 2023 — go up a little, go down a little, or stay flat, according to three forecasts — what’s clear is they are expected to return to more normal growth patterns, instead of the unsustainable, record rates seen in 2021 and 2022.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Continue Downward Trend
Freddie Mac reports 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage falls to 6.09%. Mortgage rates continued to decline, falling for the fourth straight week, Freddie Mac reported Thursday. According to the enterprise’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 6.09% for the week ended Feb. 2. “Mortgage rates inched down...
constructiondive.com
‘Recession is underway’ for home builders
The housing industry downturn is poised to push the U.S. economy into a mild recession this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ chief economist. Elevated inflation and mortgage rates coupled with the high building material and construction costs that have plagued the industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take a toll on residential contractors, Rob Dietz said at a press briefing at the International Builders’ Show Tuesday in Las Vegas.
marketplace.org
More buyers are backing out of housing contracts
On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that of sales of new houses picked up slightly in December for the third month in a row. Compared to year ago though, sales were down 26%. One factor weighing on home sales? A lot...
msn.com
'Probably past the worst': Housing shows signs of stabilizing to round out 2022
The housing market has borne the brunt of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rates. But mortgage rates are now on a downswing, with the average 30-year fixed mortgage slipping to 6.09% as of last week, according to Freddie Mac. That's down from a peak of over 7% in November. "Interested...
60% of Renters Report Financial Health in Jeopardy Over High Housing Costs
For many Americans, owning a home or renting an apartment signifies financial stability and maturity, with Americans traditionally leaving home early and never looking back. But home ownership — the cornerstone of the American Dream — is increasingly out of reach, as 18 million people have given up on buying a home since inflation began to spike in January 2021.
