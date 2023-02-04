ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suncoastnews.com

Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes

SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
SPRING HILL, FL
LkldNow

Online 3D Visioning of Downtown Is Ready for Prime Time

A realistic 3D online rendering that illustrates what’s in downtown Lakeland — and what new construction might be added there — made its debut today and is ready to be used by anybody with an Internet connection. What: “Catalyst Lakeland: a vision for Lakeland.” Using interactive graphics,...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Inside Hillsborough’s new Traffic Management Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County has a new way to help traffic move along more effectively as more people relocate to the area. Spectrum Bay News 9 got a tour of the county’s new Traffic Management Center. “It’s very exciting — been a long time in the making,”...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Over 200 Villagers expected to show up for Morse Boulevard safety study

More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study. Community Development District 1 supervisors are expected to hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Chick-fil-A Bartow opens for business Thursday, Feb. 9th

I’m excited to share that Chick-fil-A Bartow opens for business Thursday, Feb. 9th! Justin Kranitz, the local franchise owner, is looking forward to continuing to serve the community. The restaurant is hiring 150 full- and part-time employees. Justin has been a part of the Polk County community for over...
BARTOW, FL
fox13news.com

Who Does That? Livestock auctioneer

A smooth, fast-talking salesman has been moving cattle since he was a child. In Polk County, this man has been living his dream as a livestock auctioneer. Cattlemen's Livestock Auction in Lakeland has been in operation for 73 years.
LAKELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Winter Haven road shut down; man dead after carjacking

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police shut down the area of 11th Street and 21st and Havendale Boulevard this afternoon, and a 21-year-old is dead after a confrontation with police. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident unfolded Monday afternoon as part of an investigation by Lakeland police, ATF and FDLE.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WSVN-TV

Dogs in bars draw fight in Central Florida

Bars in Tampa and Orlando are challenging the Florida Department of Health over decisions to block dogs from being in the establishments. Pups Pub Tampa and Pups Pub Orlando filed a case last week at the state Division of Administrative Hearings after health officials issued orders to prevent dogs in what the case describes as “dog friendly bars.”
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy