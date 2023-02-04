Read full article on original website
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
suncoastnews.com
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes
SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
Online 3D Visioning of Downtown Is Ready for Prime Time
A realistic 3D online rendering that illustrates what’s in downtown Lakeland — and what new construction might be added there — made its debut today and is ready to be used by anybody with an Internet connection. What: “Catalyst Lakeland: a vision for Lakeland.” Using interactive graphics,...
Bay News 9
House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery
TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
Lane Closures on North 50th Street Between Uceta Road And East Broadway Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, the southbound double left lanes on North 50th Street will be closed between Uceta Road and East Broadway Avenue while the Tampa Water Department returns to complete a more permanent restoration following earlier restoration work on the
Bay News 9
Inside Hillsborough’s new Traffic Management Center
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County has a new way to help traffic move along more effectively as more people relocate to the area. Spectrum Bay News 9 got a tour of the county’s new Traffic Management Center. “It’s very exciting — been a long time in the making,”...
villages-news.com
Over 200 Villagers expected to show up for Morse Boulevard safety study
More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study. Community Development District 1 supervisors are expected to hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
Lakeland Electric Looking at Lower Fuel Charge and Uptick in Base Rate
An unusually warm winter brings good news for Lakeland Electric customers: The utility’s fuel rate — which has been at its highest point ever since September — is poised to come down substantially in March. But April will likely see a slight increase in the base rate that utility customers pay.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs looks to acquire Sponge Docks park through eminent domain
TARPON SPRINGS — After months, some say years, of trying to purchase the small pocket park on the southern corner of Cross and Hope streets at the Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs commissioners decided to acquire Cocoris Park through eminent domain. The irregularly shaped park, with many stately trees, is...
Third Annual Black Diamond Ball Will Be Held at Bonnet Springs Park
Junior League of Greater Lakeland, Inc. (JLGL) announces the third annual Black Diamond Ball sponsored by Ashley Gibson Barnett to be hosted at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland on Saturday, March 4, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Every year JLGL raises thousands of dollars on behalf of students within...
Chick-fil-A Bartow opens for business Thursday, Feb. 9th
I’m excited to share that Chick-fil-A Bartow opens for business Thursday, Feb. 9th! Justin Kranitz, the local franchise owner, is looking forward to continuing to serve the community. The restaurant is hiring 150 full- and part-time employees. Justin has been a part of the Polk County community for over...
fox13news.com
Who Does That? Livestock auctioneer
A smooth, fast-talking salesman has been moving cattle since he was a child. In Polk County, this man has been living his dream as a livestock auctioneer. Cattlemen's Livestock Auction in Lakeland has been in operation for 73 years.
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
mynews13.com
Winter Haven road shut down; man dead after carjacking
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police shut down the area of 11th Street and 21st and Havendale Boulevard this afternoon, and a 21-year-old is dead after a confrontation with police. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident unfolded Monday afternoon as part of an investigation by Lakeland police, ATF and FDLE.
WSVN-TV
Dogs in bars draw fight in Central Florida
Bars in Tampa and Orlando are challenging the Florida Department of Health over decisions to block dogs from being in the establishments. Pups Pub Tampa and Pups Pub Orlando filed a case last week at the state Division of Administrative Hearings after health officials issued orders to prevent dogs in what the case describes as “dog friendly bars.”
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple stores
Bad news for Floridian fans of Office Depot with news that the popular office retailer is closing multiple locations across the state. The first Office Depot to close is one in Jacksonville, which will close its doors on Saturday, February 4.
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
