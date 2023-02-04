ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced.  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is reflecting on a sweet family moment as he announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Along with the news, he shared a series of photos from throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including a few special family memories. Brady shared a cute photo of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with their two kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as...
TAMPA, FL
E! News

Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Statement Has a Surprising Gisele Bündchen Connection

Watch: Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce. Talk about a fashion statement. On Jan. 16, Tom Brady was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel once featured in a fashion campaign starring his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Clad in a dark hoodie and matching track pants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback held the polka-dotted bag—part of the men's line from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—as he headed into the Raymond James Stadium ahead of his game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes Opinion Of Tom Brady Extremely Clear

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley discussed Tom Brady's career.  Earlier this week, Brady announced that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." He'll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.  When asked about Brady, Barkley explained ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense

Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
People

Sally Field Says Tom Brady Was 'Nervous' on 80 For Brady Set: 'But He Was a Natural'

The Hollywood legend, starring in the new movie with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and, yes, Tom Brady, says the football star could have a career in Hollywood if he wants Truth is Sally Field's North Star. It's guided her through her career, motherhood and friendships — and got her to where she is today at 76— starring in 80 For Brady, a film about friends who take a road trip to see Tom Brady play in the Super Bowl, alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno. "I can't say that every...
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring

There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest.  Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field.  At ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News

Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
LOUISIANA STATE
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy