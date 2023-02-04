Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly Considering Going Solo to This Major Event for the First Time in Years Following Tom Brady Split
In the new chapter in her life following her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is ready to focus on two things: her work and her kids. According to a source for Daily Mail, Bündchen seems not only happy to change her priorities, but she’s also looking forward to it too.
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is reflecting on a sweet family moment as he announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Along with the news, he shared a series of photos from throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including a few special family memories. Brady shared a cute photo of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with their two kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as...
Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Statement Has a Surprising Gisele Bündchen Connection
Watch: Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce. Talk about a fashion statement. On Jan. 16, Tom Brady was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel once featured in a fashion campaign starring his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Clad in a dark hoodie and matching track pants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback held the polka-dotted bag—part of the men's line from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—as he headed into the Raymond James Stadium ahead of his game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him Before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some grade-A tutoring ahead of the AFC Championship. Mahomes talked with Tom Brady, who holds the record for most consecutive seasons on a winning team (21). Brady also beat Mahomes in overtime of the 2019 AFC Championship between the Chiefs ...
Tom Brady Subtly Honors Gisele Bündchen in Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement once again. He says he really plans on retiring this time. He subtly honored his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in his Instagram post.
Charles Barkley Makes Opinion Of Tom Brady Extremely Clear
During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley discussed Tom Brady's career. Earlier this week, Brady announced that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." He'll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. When asked about Brady, Barkley explained ...
Tom Brady Already Getting Weird in Retirement
Tom Brady is already getting weird with it in retirement.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense
Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's retirement: 'He is a New England Patriot'
Robert Kraft says he'd "love to" sign Tom Brady to a 1-day contract so can retire as a Patriot, even though "he could still play if he chose to."
Sally Field Says Tom Brady Was 'Nervous' on 80 For Brady Set: 'But He Was a Natural'
The Hollywood legend, starring in the new movie with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and, yes, Tom Brady, says the football star could have a career in Hollywood if he wants Truth is Sally Field's North Star. It's guided her through her career, motherhood and friendships — and got her to where she is today at 76— starring in 80 For Brady, a film about friends who take a road trip to see Tom Brady play in the Super Bowl, alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno. "I can't say that every...
Shailene Woodley opens up about ex Aaron Rodgers, 'scrutiny' around relationship
Shailene Woodley opened up about her public relationship with ex Aaron Rodgers and the "scrutiny" she faced by fans in an interview with Porter.
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring
There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest. Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field. At ...
Giants great Michael Strahan offers Tom Brady some retirement advice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this week, saying it’s “for good” this time. Brady, of course, had previously announced his retirement but ultimately decided to return to the NFL for another year. This time around, there was far less pomp and circumstance in his goodbye.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News
Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
