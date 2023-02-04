ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFYR-TV

Senate bill aims to limit foreign ownership of land in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of agricultural land by foreign countries. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 43.2 million acres of land in South Dakota is dedicated to farms and ranches, making agriculture the number one industry in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
Agriculture Online

Keep ‘foreign adversaries’ out of U.S. agriculture, say lawmakers

Bipartisan bills in the House and Senate, inspired by rising international tensions, would block China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from buying U.S. farmland or agricultural companies, said sponsors on Thursday. “Food security is national security, and I am proud to stand up against our foreign adversaries as they attempt to exploit any potential vulnerability and assert control over our agriculture industry,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Republican leadership.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana lawmakers may move court administration away from Supreme Court

The Montana Senate Judiciary Committee heard a bill, Senate Bill 230, that would appear to make a minor organizational tweak that opponents said will have a huge effect on how the state’s courts would run. Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, is proposing to move the administrator of the courts, currently supervised by the chief justice and […] The post Montana lawmakers may move court administration away from Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House

A bill to make it more difficult to sue agricultural operations earned the unanimous support of the state House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday.  Some opponents called the legislation a move to eliminate nuisance lawsuits all but entirely.  House Bill 1090, introduced by Rep. James Wangsness, R-Miller, restricts the right to file nuisance […] The post Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Why is rural America red? Coastal liberals should visit a rural diner to ask.

The liberal elite Out East are waking up to the fact that their brand suffers from chronic disaffection among rural voters, and they are starting to wonder why. Just last week The New York Times carried two columns, one by Thomas Edsell asking academics what is wrong with us, and a follow-up by Paul Krugman, […] The post Why is rural America red? Coastal liberals should visit a rural diner to ask. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Wyoming bill would allocate resources to fund border wall

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Wyoming are advancing legislation that would appropriate more than $5 million toward border security efforts in Texas, Arizona and Florida. SF0166, “Border wall and sanctuary city transport,” was filed by Republican state Sen. Larry Hicks, with Sens. Dave Kinskey, John Kolb and...
WYOMING STATE
WBOC

Maryland Senators Announce Funding for Coastal Bays, Wetlands Restoration

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announce over $1.8 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding. According to lawmakers, the $1,819,600 in funding will go to the Maryland Coastal Bays Foundation to help the Atlantic Coast and Eastern Shore become more resilient. The funding comes...
MARYLAND STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers continue focus on China, immigration

The discovery of a Chinese surveillance satellite flying over the United States drew alarm from members of the Iowa congressional delegation, who were already moving on anti-China legislation. Rep. Ashley Hinson called the incident a “security failure” by the Biden administration. Add this to the list of national security failures by Biden. The Administration knowingly […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers continue focus on China, immigration appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Committee advances bill to stop carbon pipelines from using eminent domain

A bill intended to prevent two proposed carbon pipeline projects from using eminent domain passed a legislative committee Monday.  The committee considered a total of six bills aimed at giving landowners more power in their fight against the pipeline projects. It was the first step in the legislative process for each of the bills during […] The post Committee advances bill to stop carbon pipelines from using eminent domain appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
