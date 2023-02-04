Read full article on original website
Related
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Super Bowl 57 updates: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles news from Arizona
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona on Sunday. Follow our updates on their preparations and the preparations for the game. Opening night has a bit of everything ...
Eagles Super Bowl Hero Nick Foles Has Advice for Jalen Hurts
The last Philadelphia quarterback to win a Super Bowl knows what Hurts is going through.
Super Bowl 57 Betting Preview: All Bettors Need To Know For Eagles-Chiefs
If you’re a sports bettor, the Super Bowl is, well, the Super Bowl of sports betting. One of the best weeks on the sports calendar is here, as the countdown is on in earnest ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. As the...
Chiefs bar in Philadelphia cancels Super Bowl party
A South Philly bar dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs has decided to cancel its Super Bowl party this year. Big Charlie’s Saloon at South 11th and McKean streets will be closed Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
Injured Eagles Star Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl Status
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is going through it right now with regard to an injury. Johnson had to miss practice this week with a groin injury that's hampered him for the last month and a half. He had to miss the final two games of the regular season with it before returning for ...
NBC Philadelphia
Breaking Down Every Eagles Defensive Player Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — The Eagles have a big test in Super Bowl LVII and it’ll take a team effort to slow down the top offense in the NFL. But the Eagles’ defense was pretty good this season too, finishing second in yards allowed in Jonathan Gannon’s second year as defensive coordinator.
FOX43.com
Who will win Super Bowl LVII? Locked On Eagles host offers his prediction
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. The matchup will feature a number of intriguing storylines, including brothers Jason & Travis Kelce facing off for opposing teams, former Eagles' coach Andy Reid now coaching the Chiefs, and the first Super Bowl ever with two Black men starting at quarterback.
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles D Vs. Chiefs O: Matchups to Watch in Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — In a battle of No. 1 seeds, the Eagles and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII from Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Since this is the biggest game in the world, we’ve split our normal matchups post into two parts. We’ll start today with the Eagles on defense:
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon's Alexa Picks the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl
Oddsmakers are favoring the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 next weekend. The birds are the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but the margin is slim -- the spread is just 1.5 points at most online betting sites. But, Amazon's digital assistant Alexa...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX (AP) — A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway. About an hour later,...
Chiefs fans in Philly ready to cheer on Kansas City in the Super Bowl
There just so happens to be a safe space for Chiefs fans in South Philly. Big Charlie's Saloon, where they take dedication to the Chiefs to the next level.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reflects on 2017 to now
Jeffrey Lurie sees similarities in team chemistry from 2017 to now. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves back in the Super Bowl five years removed from the franchises first Lombardi Trophy. For the players on that squad, and even the owner, the focus in on 2023.
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
Super Bowl LVII: School delays, closings in Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday is serious business. Add the Philadelphia Eagles into the mix and a Birds-crazed Delaware Valley could be seeing some call-outs Monday.In preparation for a late night (and possible Eagles victory), some school districts in the region are already making plans for Monday.Here is a list of Philadelphia-area school districts that have adjusted their Monday schedules.Wissahickon School DistrictThe Montgomery County school district said it will start classes two hours later on Monday to accommodate students and staff.Superintendent Jim Crisfield told CBS Philadelphia he made the decision after remembering what happened in 2018, the last time...
How the Philadelphia Eagles nearly became the Phoenix Eagles in 1984
Long before advancing to the Super Bowl in Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were close to calling Phoenix their new home.
Comments / 0