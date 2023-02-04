ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, PA

prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
NJ.com

The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Philadelphia

Breaking Down Every Eagles Defensive Player Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — The Eagles have a big test in Super Bowl LVII and it’ll take a team effort to slow down the top offense in the NFL. But the Eagles’ defense was pretty good this season too, finishing second in yards allowed in Jonathan Gannon’s second year as defensive coordinator.
FOX43.com

Who will win Super Bowl LVII? Locked On Eagles host offers his prediction

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. The matchup will feature a number of intriguing storylines, including brothers Jason & Travis Kelce facing off for opposing teams, former Eagles' coach Andy Reid now coaching the Chiefs, and the first Super Bowl ever with two Black men starting at quarterback.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets

Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles D Vs. Chiefs O: Matchups to Watch in Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — In a battle of No. 1 seeds, the Eagles and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII from Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Since this is the biggest game in the world, we’ve split our normal matchups post into two parts. We’ll start today with the Eagles on defense:
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Philadelphia

Amazon's Alexa Picks the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl

Oddsmakers are favoring the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 next weekend. The birds are the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but the margin is slim -- the spread is just 1.5 points at most online betting sites. But, Amazon's digital assistant Alexa...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57

PHOENIX (AP) — A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway. About an hour later,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reflects on 2017 to now

Jeffrey Lurie sees similarities in team chemistry from 2017 to now. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves back in the Super Bowl five years removed from the franchises first Lombardi Trophy. For the players on that squad, and even the owner, the focus in on 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: School delays, closings in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday is serious business. Add the Philadelphia Eagles into the mix and a Birds-crazed Delaware Valley could be seeing some call-outs Monday.In preparation for a late night (and possible Eagles victory), some school districts in the region are already making plans for Monday.Here is a list of Philadelphia-area school districts that have adjusted their Monday schedules.Wissahickon School DistrictThe Montgomery County school district said it will start classes two hours later on Monday to accommodate students and staff.Superintendent Jim Crisfield told CBS Philadelphia he made the decision after remembering what happened in 2018, the last time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

