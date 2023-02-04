ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bill Maher Says TikTok Is The Real Chinese Spy Balloon On ‘Real Time’

By Michael Haskoor
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5VmV_0kcTmxmP00

Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the topic of China came up a few times, considering the recent news that a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Montana. During his opening monologue, he mentioned how people have been “freaking out” over the balloon’s presence.

“Now they know where we keep the cows,” Maher quipped. He noted the Chinese are denying that the balloon is being used to spy on us. “That’s what TikTok is for.”

The host disagrees with those who want to shoot it down, suggesting we pause. “We have to watch til it crashes and burns,” he said. “Like we’re doing with Kanye”

Later during his New Rules segment, Maher criticized the woke movement for attempting to alter the way human beings behave. He again mentioned China and its Red Guard movement, where people would attack those accused of not falling in line with ideologies, making them wear dunce caps and publicly shaming them.

Maher said it proved that screaming at things in an attempt to change them doesn’t work and is exactly what we’re doing here in the US.

He cited a couple of examples, including the story of Jason Kilborn, a University of Illinois Chicago School of Law professor accused of engaging in behaviors that offended some students of color. Kilborn alluded to two racial slurs on an exam in a hypothetical question about a black female worker suing an employer. After several complaints were lodged, he was banned from campus, had to undergo sensitivity training as well as write five self-reflective essays.

Maher compared that to what the Red Guard was doing. “If you can’t see the similarities between (Kilborn) and that, the person who needs reeducation is you,” he said.

He also mentioned Winston Marshall, the former banjo player of Mumford & Sons, who was forced to step away from the band and issue a cringing apology for endorsing a controversial book.

“Pain from a book?” Maher asked. “Not unless he hit the drummer over the head with it.”

Maher compared that situation to John Lennon’s song “Revolution,” which criticized people who carried pictures of Chairman Mao, and “ain’t going to make it with anyone anyhow.”

“There was a guy who understood how good intentions could turn,” Maher said.

Also appearing on this week’s installment of Real Time was Minneapolis police chief Medaria “Rondo” Arrandondo, who agreed with Maher that what happened in Memphis to Tyre Johnson was bad.

On the panel was New York Times columnist Brett Stephens and Arizona Democrat Congressman Ruben Gallego, who discussed the government’s decision to end emergency pandemic measures in May, which impacts topics such as immigration.

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

Bill Maher Says Tyre Nichols Incident Shows America’s Violence Problem Goes “Deeper Than Race”

Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host commented on the Tyre Nichols incident as well as the recent California shootings, saying they prove America’s “culture of violence” goes beyond race. Maher began his panel discussion by recapping the “rage” that has unfolded in the past weeks between the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, the release of bodycam footage from the Paul Pelosi attack as well as the growing police brutality case out of Memphis. He noted that two older Asian men were responsible for the California massacres while five Black police officers were responsible...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Bill Maher slammed on Twitter after CNN show announced: ‘That smug face’

The left on Twitter came out in force against comedian Bill Maher Tuesday, arguing that he was a “right-wing” culture warrior who made racist comments against minorities and had a “smug face,” to boot. “Bill Maher” trended Tuesday morning on the social media platform after CNN announced that Maher’s post-show segment, “Overtime,” will air on Friday during “CNN Tonight.” But even before Maher’s deal with CNN became public, the comedian was already a punching bag for some on the left after he came out against “woke” education and accused environmentalist celebrities of hypocrisy. Leftist and “Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur claimed that Maher was a...
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
The Independent

Fox News commentator mocked for outrageously blaming slave trade on wind

A Fox News commentator took to Twitter to blast a New York Times columnist’s take on clean energy, suggesting that wind power facilitated the slave trade. In an opinion piece for The Times entitled The Dystopia We Fear Is Keeping Us From the Utopia We Deserve, Ezra Klein writes that “the advance of wind and solar and battery technology remains a near miracle. The possibilities of advanced geothermal and hydrogen are thrilling. Smaller, modular nuclear reactors could make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged. This is a world progressives, in...
The Independent

Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
The Independent

A restaurant kicked out a Fox News analyst for ‘troubling’ conversation. Were they right?

A restaurant has sparked a debate after kicking out a Fox News analyst over a political conversation that his table was having.The political analyst, Gianno Caldwell, took to Twitter on Saturday to describe and express his shock over the incident, which occured at a restaurant in Florida.“I can’t believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren’t politically aligned. Outrageous,” he tweeted.Caldwell went on to share...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Savages Female Fox News Host Over ‘Unendurable’ Voice

Donald Trump took it upon himself to share a completely unsolicited “review” of Fox News’ The Five late Thursday which amounted to little more than a thinly veiled excuse to air a personal hatred of Jessica Tarlov. The former Democratic pollster has become one of the most prominent liberal voices on the network since joining as a co-host on The Five in 2021, often pushing back against the arguments of her more conservative colleagues. But her voice, it seems, isn’t appreciated by Trump. “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.” His ad hominem rant continued by saying that the show’s former liberal co-host Juan Williams was “terrible, but better than” Tarlov, who Trump thinks deserves “no thanks” for the success of The Five. “I find her impossible to take in large doses, & put out this ‘REVIEW’ because it is important to expose Fake News, & Fake People!” Trump added.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Decider.com

Decider.com

63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy