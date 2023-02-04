ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinanceBuzz

10 Perfect Trader Joe’s Wines for Valentine’s Day Under $20

By Kate Puentes
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nK6dx_0kcTlSeD00

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

There is so much more to Trader Joe’s wine selection than Two-Buck Chuck, although that iconic bottle is worth the money you spend on it. The grocer carries many other wines that also come with an affordable price tag and tons of flavor.

Even with the rise in grocery prices, you can still find the perfect wine to add to your Valentine’s Day dinner without breaking the bank. With this list, you’re sure to impress your date.

Cecelia Beretta Prosecco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIo6x_0kcTlSeD00

Bubbles make just about anything better, which is why we’re leading our list with one of our favorite TJ’s bubbly: Cecelia Beretta Prosecco. Wines like these are great alongside bloody Marys in the morning, as well as refreshing palate cleansers when you’re indulging in rich, savory foods.

For $9.99 a bottle, it’s an excellent deal if you’re in the mood for a little fizz.

L'Eclat Brut Rosé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSnh1_0kcTlSeD00

If you love bubbles and rosé, Trader Joe’s carries a quality option called L'Eclat Brut Rosé. This pink drink is sweetish and fruity, again ideal alongside mimosas at brunch or while enjoying Mediterranean flavors like seafood and pasta with tomatoes.

At $14.99, it’s a great addition to any valentine’s table.

Get expert advice on making more money - sent straight to your inbox.

The Pass Sauvignon Blanc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cdWp_0kcTlSeD00

Just because Valentine’s Day is in a chillier month doesn’t mean you can’t bring some spring to your date. That’s what The Pass Sauvignon Blanc does, with grassy notes, citrus flavors, and fruity acidity. This New Zealand fave has been a TJ’s staple for nine years.

One bottle of The Pass will set you back a mere $8.99. Pair it with spicy Asian flavors, and you’re good to go.

Lovely You Chardonnay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRa8S_0kcTlSeD00

Wines don’t have to be sugar bombs – in fact, one could argue that chardonnay is best when it’s on the lighter side. And with a name like Lovely You, we think this is a great option for Valentine’s Day dinner. With fruity and nutty notes, it’s the perfect accompaniment for ceviche and oysters.

Lovely You Chardonnay is just as light on your wallet as it is on your palate at $7.99 a bottle.

Villa Cerrina Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rz69v_0kcTlSeD00

Another favorite that the store has carried for nearly a decade is the Villa Cerrina label. If you’re looking for an easy-drinking wine to elevate your meal, this is an excellent choice. Pair it with elegant Italian fare, and you’ll enjoy its low acidity and robust fruit flavors.

At $5.99 a bottle, you might consider grabbing another bottle or two to have on hand for future dinner parties.

MoonX Cabernet Sauvignon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWvUQ_0kcTlSeD00

MoonX is known for its pinot noir, but don’t sleep on its cabernet sauvignon. The wine has a classic flavor profile, with elements of berries and caramel, and pairs well with deep flavors like beef, chocolate, and earthy cheese. It’s also slightly dry but with a hint of sweetness – a nice balance.

It’s a little hard to believe, but MoonX retails at Trader Joe’s for $6.99 a bottle. You can surely afford to try it once.

El Castilla Syrah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KH1eB_0kcTlSeD00

If you’re looking for a rich wine with a subtle amount of sweetness – think raisins and cloves with smooth tannins – then El Castilla Syrah is the wine for you. Some aren’t fans of the tobacco or oaky notes, but others praised the aroma and nuance.

A big part of the consideration is that this wine is only $8, which offsets anything clunky about the flavor profile.

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445Ipr_0kcTlSeD00

Are you new to the world of alcoholic beverages? Reach for a bottle of Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling, a semi-sweet white wine with bright, fruity notes and a wash of subtle honey. It also goes well with almost any Trader Joe’s food.

At a mere $6.99 a bottle, you’ll have more than enough to splurge on some extra goodies for your valentine.

St. James Cranberry Sweet Wine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmu5E_0kcTlSeD00

Another great option for novices is St. James Cranberry Sweet Wine, which is sweeter and fruitier than most other wines you’ll find at Trader Joe’s. Of course, it’s balanced by tart cranberry notes, making it ideal for your Valentine’s Day dinner.

This bottle is a bit more at $15, but it’s worth it if you’re in the mood for something on the sweet side.

Le Grotte Lambrusco Reggiano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3Bpe_0kcTlSeD00

We started this list with bubbly, and we’re ending it with bubbly – but this time, we’re embracing a bright and fruity fizz. Lambruscos are sweet by default, but note Le Grotte Lambrusco Reggiano takes it one step further. However, the dry note at the end tempers the flavor nicely.

You can’t beat the price at $5, making this a great budget option for a cheese and cracker charcuterie picnic.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrInk_0kcTlSeD00

Even if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, Trader Joe’s can help you have a romantic date with your valentine. Each of the wines we’ve discussed has enough merit to belong in any date night grocery basket.

But if your sober January has continued into February, T.J.’s still has you covered – they have seltzers, fruits, and flavors perfect for whipping up mocktails. So no matter what your preferences are, you can count on being refreshed.

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

10 Biggest Job Secrets Most Bosses Won’t Tell You About Your Performance

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. When you’re looking for...
FinanceBuzz

17 Most Useless College Degrees Employers Don't Want Today

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. College can be expensive,...
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
GOBankingRates

Best Trader Joe’s Food Deals in February

Winter is here, but Trader Joe's has you covered. Whether you need to stock up on comfort foods, Super Bowl snacks or Valentine's Day goods, the retailer's low prices never disappoint. Costco's Best...
Allrecipes.com

Did Trader Joe's Just Release a Cheaper Momofuku Instant Noodle Dupe?

It's no secret that grocery stores 'white label' or 'private label' products from big brand names. White labelling is the process whereby grocery stores buy products direct from the same manufacturers as big brands, then put their own generic packaging on them in order to sell them at a discount. This is how you end up with 'dupes' (a.k.a. copycats) for brands like Kerrygold and Chobani at stores like Aldi and even Dollar General.
gordonramsayclub.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
Tina Howell

Philly cheesesteak bread: Perfect party food or snack

Many years ago, when I worked at our local mall, I would frequent the food court on a daily basis. It was there that I first fell in love with Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. Because they are so easy to make, I learned to cook them at home and started saving myself a lot of money. Now that I am older, I entertain often and love cooking for others. So, when I found a recipe for Philly Cheesesteak bread, I knew it would be one where I share my love of the sandwich with others. This is a great appetizer for parties or a delicious snack for game days or movie nights.
AOL Corp

I'm an interior designer — and this Joanna Gaines toaster is worth your well-earned bread

Whether you're a KitchenAid aficionado, a diehard Joanna Gaines fan or just like things pretty, I found a toaster you're going to flip over. As an interior designer, I recommend that my clients don't skimp on countertop appliances, especially if you lack the space to tuck them away. If you want to upgrade your kitchen aesthetic, there are some stunning finds that deserve center stage, and this toaster is one.
FinanceBuzz

11 Alarming Signs That Your Job is Burning You Out

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If you’ve already found...
FinanceBuzz

12 Most Overlooked Tax Deductions You Shouldn’t Ignore

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Tax time means filing...
TENNESSEE STATE
FinanceBuzz

10 Most Useless Purchases for Your Car You Should Never Buy

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. It’s important to spend...
FinanceBuzz

Netflix is Coming for That Login You Share (Here's When and Why)

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Netflix password sharing with...
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy