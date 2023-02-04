ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwater, TX

Maurer Named the New President of the Southwest Arkansas Development Alliance

HOPE – Tiffany Maurer, Director of Economic Development for Sevier County, was recently named the new president of the Southwest Arkansas Development Alliance (SADA). The Southwest Arkansas Development Alliance (SADA) is a regional economic development and workforce development initiative comprising eight counties in Southwest Arkansas (Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Sevier Counties). The alliance partners the regions’ economic developers with our education cooperatives’ Career/Technical Education Coordinators to provide pathways from education to workforce through initiatives like Explore Success and the ACT Work Ready Community initiative.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Municipal Court to Offer Amnesty Program

The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. Citizens can pay...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter’s home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
DE KALB, TX
US105

Two Amazing Train Rides In Texas Are In Jefferson And Palestine, Texas

If you've never taken a trip or ridden a train you're missing out on the ride of your life. Whether it's a more modern train that runs from Dallas to Ft. Worth or a more vintage one that runs from Palestine to Rusk there's nothing like the feeling of floating along or hearing the clink and clatter from a vintage train while riding the rails.
PALESTINE, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Police Seeking Help in 2 Cases, Car & Storage Unit Thefts

Texarkana Arkansas police need your help in two separate cases. One is of a stolen vehicle last week and the other is of a suspect in storage unit thefts. In the first case, the stolen vehicle took place at Albertson's on North Stateline in Texarkana Arkansas. The man allegedly stole the vehicle keys from someone inside the store. He went outside and immediately set the car alarm off so he could find the vehicle. When he did locate the vehicle, he drove it off the parking lot.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
OIL CITY, LA
ktoy1047.com

Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire

69-year-old Karen Stepp’s body was recovered by firefighters at her home in the 100 block of Jerome Street during the blaze. Resuscitation efforts at the scene were ultimately unsuccessful. It has been determined that Stepp died of natural causes before the fire broke out. The fire was brought on by electrical issues.
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Man Arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana

A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana, Texas. Late last Tuesday night, Texarkana, Tx., police said that they received a 911 call from someone saying that they’d just come out of the Burlington Coat Factory and saw a man wearing a long black trench coat going through their vehicle in the parking lot.
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Bowie County man fatally shot over argument

DE KALB, Texas – A man was killed after being shot multiple times over an argument in his home in De Kalb on Saturday evening. Derrelexis Betts, 37, of De Kalb, was arrested and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Demond Easter at the victim’s home west of downtown De Kalb, Texas.
DE KALB, TX
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Man Guilty Of Murdering Girlfriend

After deliberating less than 20 minutes Friday afternoon, a Bowie County jury convicted Travis Turner of murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Garrett. Turner took the stand in his defense and vehemently maintained his innocence. The penalty phase of the trial begins Monday morning.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

House fire claims life of Texarkana woman

Texarkana, Texas, police and firefighters worked the scene around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Jerome Street. Firefighters pulled the elderly woman from the burning residence and attempted resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Police and firefighters are still looking into the cause of the blaze. Police arrived on...
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Operation Love Drop to hand out hygiene Valentine’s Day baskets

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Operation Love Drop is preparing to spread some extra love this Valentine’s Day. The local charity event is planning to donate over a hundred personal hygiene baskets to the elderly, disabled, and low-income individuals. Coordinator Vickie Lacy says this is the first year she...
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS19

Elderly woman killed in East Texas house fire

TEXARKANA, Texas — An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Texarkana. According go the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), the fire broke out in the 100 block of Jerome St., Thursday around 5:20 p.m. The TTPD says firefighters pulled and elderly woman from the burning house...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
HOOKS, TX

