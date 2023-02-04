Texarkana Arkansas police need your help in two separate cases. One is of a stolen vehicle last week and the other is of a suspect in storage unit thefts. In the first case, the stolen vehicle took place at Albertson's on North Stateline in Texarkana Arkansas. The man allegedly stole the vehicle keys from someone inside the store. He went outside and immediately set the car alarm off so he could find the vehicle. When he did locate the vehicle, he drove it off the parking lot.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO