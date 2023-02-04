Read full article on original website
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Stephen A. Smith Absolutely Destroys Kyrie Irving After Shocking Trade Request
Stephen A. Smith once again charged against Kyrie Irving after the player requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving's Feelings on Mavericks Trade Revealed
Kyrie Irving is excited to be going from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving Trade: 'Persona' Problem with Luka Doncic? Mavs Aren’t Dumb
The Mavs are worried about trading for Kyrie Irving while they wait for the next guy who shares an "off-court persona'' with the likes of Dirk and Luka. Hmm. Wonder how long that'll take?
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision
Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
This Bucks-Wizards Trade Sends Will Barton To Milwaukee
In basketball, more than any other sport, an individual player can significantly influence a team game’s outcome. The NBA is the ultimate example. It’s easier for a singular talent to take over a game than for others since it is simple. Because of this, the team that wins the NBA championship usually has one of the best players in the league.
Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress
Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Lakers News: Former LA Point Guard May Be Available Ahead of Trade Deadline
He would be an upgrade, but would the juice be worth the squeeze?
"He's official! But..." - Allen Iverson points out one thing Steph Curry doesn't do better than his father Dell
Allen Iverson heaped praise on Steph Curry’s incredible skills but he is certain Dell was better in one lethal shooting tactic
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Lakers rumors hint that Kyrie Irving will still wind up in LA eventually
The Los Angeles Lakers wanted to trade for Kyrie Irving to reunite him with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wanted to come to Los Angeles to potentially contend for a title. Despite that, a petty Lakers tax kept Irving away from Los Angeles, instead sending him to the Dallas Mavericks.
BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Sunday
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
