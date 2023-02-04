ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Yellowhammer News

Kristina Hendrix selected for new UAH leadership role

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of The University of Alabama System, has selected Kristina Hendrix to fill the newly created position of Vice President for Strategic Communications. UAH’s newest VP officially began her new role on Feb. 1. She reports directly to UAH President Charles L....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Applications live for Community Action utility assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KLFY News 10

Judge in former Lafayette Police chief’s termination appeal recuses self over personal relationship with current chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There’s another delay in the fight for former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover who is seeking to have his termination overturned.  On Monday, the 15th Judicial District Judge set to preside over the case recused himself after admitting to having a close relationship with the current chief of police. “I really have a […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

