Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
Preview: LSU Hosts No. 4 Alabama In SEC Showdown
Matt McMahon and Co. look to pull off the upset, take on fiery Crimson Tide squad.
LSU Shows Signs Of Life, Come Up Short 79-69 Against No. 4 Alabama
Derek Fountain shines for the Tigers as they proved their ability to hang with an SEC foe, compete until final buzzer.
theadvocate.com
Southern football rebuilds depth with signing class moving toward spring practice
Southern football coach Eric Dooley rebuilt the program’s depth going heavy in the transfer portal on signing day which should bring plenty of competition. Once again, there is depth aplenty at quarterback. Southern will have four players battling for the starting job when spring practice commences March 8 and...
LSU Priority Target Announces College Decision
Tigers will continue their pursuit of the two-way superstar, keep foot on the gas.
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Yellowhammer News
Kristina Hendrix selected for new UAH leadership role
The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of The University of Alabama System, has selected Kristina Hendrix to fill the newly created position of Vice President for Strategic Communications. UAH’s newest VP officially began her new role on Feb. 1. She reports directly to UAH President Charles L....
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Motorcyclist dead following Friday night crash on I-10
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette on Feb, 3 around 9:30 p.m.
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Found Guilty in Double Homicide
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Nearly six and a half years after two people were found killed ambush-style at a home in Plaisance, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon has been found guilty in their deaths. 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramar Jr. - both of...
theadvocate.com
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
WAFF
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
theadvocate.com
Court documents reveal new details in 2020 Marigny Circle homicide in Lafayette
Court documents allege the suspect in a 2020 fatal shooting at a Marigny Circle apartment shot the victim while purchasing marijuana, then hid the gun used in the shooting at an acquaintance’s house. On Oct. 13, 2020, 35-year-old Loveless Willis was fatally shot in his apartment in the 100...
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his neighbor
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly shot his neighbor late last month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was shot outside his home on Blount Road, in a neighborhood near Scenic Highway, around midnight on Jan. 21. Upon arrival, officers found the...
Judge in former Lafayette Police chief’s termination appeal recuses self over personal relationship with current chief
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There’s another delay in the fight for former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover who is seeking to have his termination overturned. On Monday, the 15th Judicial District Judge set to preside over the case recused himself after admitting to having a close relationship with the current chief of police. “I really have a […]
