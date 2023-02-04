Read full article on original website
Related
Philly bars, restaurants preparing for Super Bowl parties and crowds
"We're expecting to fill up early. Last week the game was at 3 p.m. and we filled up by 1 p.m., so we're expecting a huge crowd," said Eric Spicer, general manager at P.J. Whelihan's in Haddonfield.
Chiefs bar not hosting Super Bowl party in Philadelphia after all
The one Philadelphia bar that usually welcomes Kansas City Chiefs fans will not be opening on Super Bowl Sunday after all.
A Chiefs bar in Philadelphia won't be open for Super Bowl matchup vs. Eagles
If you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan living in the Philadelphia area, it appears that your best bet to watch Super Bowl LVII will be doing so at a house party.
Space in high demand at Philadelphia bars for Super Bowl Sunday
Center City Philadelphia sports bars — especially the ones closest to Broad Street — are expected to be packed on Super Bowl Sunday. Bar and restaurant managers are doing a lot of planning for the big game between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl Victory
The company is now one step away from having to make good on the deal. A catering company in Schuylkill County announced a big promotion last November, and now couples who took advantage of it are a step closer to seeing it pay off. It’s a contest of sorts, but everyone is a winner, according to owner Tom Trella.
Eagles fans will have plenty of flight options for Super Bowl LVII from PHL
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Philadelphia Eagles fans stocking up on Super Bowl 57 gear
"I was shopping for 'It's a Philly Thing,' but I can't seem to find it so I'm just going to wear my McNabb jersey," said Flo Thorn of Maple Shade.
Watching the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Here are 9 places in South Jersey to get your wings.
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, so you know what that means: It’s time to plan those Super Bowl parties. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs (coached by former Eagles coach Andy Reid) in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (FOX) in Glendale, Arizona.
Comments / 0